That “Investigation” Of LSU Concerning NIL Payments Already Resolved

February 2, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau LSU athletics 0
LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry's department will face no disciplinary action after a brief review by the College Sports Commission concerning NIL payments. (Tiger Rag photo by Michael Bacigalupi).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

You call that an “investigation?”

Just three days after some media outlets screamed with headlines of an “investigation” of LSU by the College Sports Commission concerning Name, Image & Likeness with erroneous accompanying pictures related to LSU football, the “investigation” is over.

LSU Among More Than A Dozen Programs Under Minor Review By College Sports Commission, And It’s Not LSU Football

And it never concerned football.

LSU athletics have been the subject of several significant investigations over the years. This did not appear to be remotely similar to any of those. A small number of LSU athletes in non-revenue sports who did not properly record their NIL payments were reviewed by the CSC recently, and it’s over.

“The CSC inquiry into non-reporting has been resolved with no disciplinary action,” LSU athletic department spokesman Zach Greenwell said in a statement on Monday night. “We appreciate the CSC’s prompt review and resolution.”

Some NIL contracts that require submission to the NIL clearinghouse were not initially reported by LSU athletes.

“Those deals have been submitted to the NIL clearinghouse,” Greenwell said.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


÷ one = 2
Powered by MathCaptcha