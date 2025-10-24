Texas A&M vs. LSU Scouting Report: Week 9 SEC Clash in Death Valley

Brian Kelly and Garrett Nussmeier
LSU coach Brian Kelly called QB Garrett Nussmeier's interception near the end zone vs. South Carolina an "aberration." (Tiger Rag photo by Michael Bacigalupi).

By TODD HORNE, Executive Editor

Game Details

Matchup: No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies (7-0, 4-0 SEC) vs. No. 20 LSU Tigers (5-2, 2-2 SEC) Date/Time: Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Tiger Stadium (Death Valley), Baton Rouge, La. (Capacity: 102,321) Broadcast: ABC Betting Odds (as of Oct. 23): Texas A&M -2.5 | O/U 50.5 | Moneyline: A&M -130 / LSU +110 

Stakes

A win keeps A&M undefeated and in the driver’s seat for the SEC Championship Game and a potential College Football Playoff bye. LSU, reeling from a shocking loss to Vanderbilt, desperately needs a signature victory to salvage its season and boost playoff hopes under Brian Kelly.

This primetime showdown features Mike Elko’s disciplined Aggies against a Tigers squad fighting inconsistency and injuries. A&M enters as the SEC’s last unbeaten team, boasting a top-tier offense and stout run defense. LSU relies on its elite scoring defense but struggles to protect QB Garrett Nussmeier due to offensive line issues. Expect a gritty, physical battle under the lights.

Texas A&M Aggies: Overview and Recent Form

The Aggies are the SEC’s surprise juggernaut in Year 2 under Elko. They ride a seven-game win streak that includes impressive victories over Notre Dame (41-40) and a thrilling 45-42 shootout at Arkansas last Saturday.

Key Points:

  • Offensive Balance: A&M ranks 17th nationally in total offense (464 ypg) and 27th in scoring (36.1 ppg), led by dual-threat QB Marcel Reed and a strong ground game.
  • Defensive Strength: They excel in third-down stops, ranking 2nd nationally by allowing just 22.7% conversions.

Offense Breakdown

  • Passing Game:
    • QB Marcel Reed: 61.9% completion rate, 1,770 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs (267.3 ypg)
    • WR Mario Craver: 35 receptions, 668 yards, 4 TDs
  • Rushing Attack:
    • RB Rueben Owens: 70 carries, 396 yards, 3 TDs
    • Team Average: 196.7 ypg (Top 5 in SEC)
  • Red Zone Efficiency: 85% TD rate, but penalties are a weakness (116th nationally).

Defense Breakdown

  • Run Defense: Allows 126.9 ypg (46th), led by LB duo Taurean York and Scooby Williams.
  • Pass Defense: 200.9 ypg allowed (46th), strong against rhythm passers.
  • Turnover Margin: +6 (top-20).

Recent Performance

A&M’s 45-42 win over Arkansas showcased Reed’s poise and Owens’ clutch runs. The defense forced two turnovers in the red zone. Before that, they routed Mississippi State 31-9.

Injuries

Significant losses include:

  • S Bryce Anderson (shoulder) – out
  • S Rashad Johnson Jr. (knee) – out
  • RB Le’Veon Moss (ankle) – sidelined

Key Players to Watch

  • QB Marcel Reed: Dual-threat X-factor.
  • WR Mario Craver: Deep threat.
  • LB Taurean York: Tackles for loss leader and defensive captain.

LSU Tigers: Overview and Recent Form

Brian Kelly’s Tigers started strong at 4-0 but stumbled with a 24-19 loss at Ole Miss, followed by a rebound 20-10 win over South Carolina, and a humiliating 31-24 upset to Vanderbilt.

Key Points:

  • Offensive Struggles: 84th in ypg at 366.3, plagued by a weak run game (117th at 112.9 ypg).
  • Defensive Strength: 9th in scoring at 14.6 ppg allowed, led by a strong front seven.

Offense Breakdown

  • Passing Game:
    • QB Garrett Nussmeier: 66.4% completion rate, 1,638 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs.
  • Rushing Attack:
    • RB Caden Durham: 342 yards (74 carries, 2 TDs) – team lacks depth.
  • Red Zone Efficiency: 42% TD conversion rate, struggles on third downs (42%).

Defense Breakdown

  • Run Defense: Elite at 122 ypg allowed (40th), led by LB Harold Perkins Jr.
  • Pass Defense: 189.6 ypg allowed (32nd), generates pressure effectively.
  • Turnover Margin: +3, forcing 10 turnovers.

Recent Performance

The Vanderbilt loss exposed vulnerabilities. Nussmeier faced constant pressure, while Durham struggled to run effectively.

Injuries

Significant losses include:

  • LB Whit Weeks (doubtful)
  • DT Bernard Gooden (questionable)
  • LT Tyree Adams (out)

Key Players to Watch

  • LB Harold Perkins Jr.: Defensive anchor.
  • QB Garrett Nussmeier: Must stay upright.
  • RB Caden Durham: Needs to spark the ground game.

Head-to-Head Matchups

  • A&M Run vs. LSU Front Seven: Even, leans A&M if injuries bite.
  • LSU Pass vs. A&M Secondary: Edge to A&M.
  • Time of Possession Battle: Edge to A&M.
  • Turnovers and Third Downs: Edge to A&M.

Keys to the Game

  1. Protect the Edges: LSU’s O-line must contain A&M’s EDGE rushers.
  2. Establish the Run Early: Winning the ground game controls tempo.
  3. Night Game Magic: The crowd’s impact could test A&M’s discipline.
  4. Explosive Plays: A&M’s deep shots vs. LSU’s containment strategies.

Prediction

Texas A&M 31, LSU 24. The Aggies’ balance and health give them the edge, but the game will remain close. Reed’s legs will prove decisive, leading A&M to stay undefeated.

