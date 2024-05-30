Terriers, Tar Heels, & Sharks – oh my! Jay Johnson’s Tigers begin NCAA Regional play

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for May 30, 2024 | Jay Johnson’s LSU Tigers enter Regional play in Chapel Hill this weekend, beginning with a contest against Wofford College on Friday. Eyes may be on a possible Saturday game against North Carolina, but first LSU must face off against the seemingly underrated Terriers. Will the Tigers, led by pitching standout Gage Jump, easily earn the Friday win? Or is Wofford College more than meets the eye? Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne and Will Nickel give their thoughts and predictions on the weekend, and much more.
Related Articles
Neal, Dugas hit back-to-back home runs to provide No. 1 LSU knockout punch against No. 9 Tennessee to win series
Tennessee’s heralded starting pitcher Chase Burns probably didn’t know what hit him. One thing is certain. LSU had him seeing double all night. LSU catcher Brady Neal and second baseman Gavin Dugas hit back-to-back home […]
Five years ago, Jason Bollman was cut from his high school team, but he’s now an LSU commitment
Jason Bollman made the four-hour-plus trip from Wabash (Ill.) Valley College to his home in Dunlap, Ill. over the weekend where he found a surprise waiting. His mother Michelle livened the family living room with […]
Former LSU pitcher Parker Bugg elevated to Miami Marlins’ active roster
Former LSU pitcher Parker Bugg was promoted to the Miami Marlins active roster. The Marlins open a three-game home stand Monday at LoanDepot Park against the San Diego Padres. Bugg posted a 1.88 ERA in […]
Be the first to comment