Terriers, Tar Heels, & Sharks – oh my! Jay Johnson’s Tigers begin NCAA Regional play

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for May 30, 2024 | Jay Johnson’s LSU Tigers enter Regional play in Chapel Hill this weekend, beginning with a contest against Wofford College on Friday. Eyes may be on a possible Saturday game against North Carolina, but first LSU must face off against the seemingly underrated Terriers. Will the Tigers, led by pitching standout Gage Jump, easily earn the Friday win? Or is Wofford College more than meets the eye? Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne and Will Nickel give their thoughts and predictions on the weekend, and much more.

Tiger Rag News Services See Full Bio