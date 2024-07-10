TEN LSU Baseball Student-Athletes Named to 2024 SEC Baseball First-Year Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE, La. – Ten members of LSU’s 2024 baseball team were named Wednesday to the Southeastern Conference First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

First-year student-athletes at a university may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence.

The honorees and their academic majors include pitcher Kade Anderson (Sport Administration); shortstop Michael Braswell III (Interdisciplinary Studies); outfielder Jake Brown (Sport Administration); pitcher Gage Jump (Interdisciplinary Studies); infielder Ryan Kucherak (Business); outfielder Ashton Larson (Business); pitcher Justin Loer (Sport Administration); infielder Steven Milam (Sport Administration); pitcher Fidel Ulloa (Sport Administration); and pitcher Kade Woods (Sport Administration).

A total of 18 members of LSU’s 2024 team were named either to the SEC Academic Honor Roll or to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria are followed:

(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.