Tate’s Poaching of LSU Continues

Former LSU president poaches former employees for new campus

by Piper Hutchinson, Louisiana Illuminator

August 11, 2025

Former LSU President William Tate is bringing at least four Louisianians with him to his new job as president of Rutgers University in New Jersey.

The Rutgers Board of Governors on Monday approved the hiring of former LSU Chief Administrative Officer Kimberly Lewis for the same position at their university. The board also approved the hiring of Keena Arbuthnot as executive vice president for academic affairs. Arbuthnot is currently dean of LSU’s graduate school.

Late last month, it was announced Tate would hire Keli Zinn, LSU’s executive deputy athletics director and chief operating officer as Rutgers’ new athletic director.

Additionally, Louis Gremillion, LSU assistant vice president for government relations, will become Rutgers’ associate vice president for advancement and special assistant to the president.

Before joining LSU in 2021, Lewis served as revenue secretary under former Gov. John Bel Edwards and had worked for two other Democratic governors. She was among a slew of top administrators who left LSU earlier this year.

Lewis’ resignation letter indicated she was asked to leave her position. She was replaced on an interim basis by Tommy Smith.

Arbuthnot was appointed dean of LSU’s Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School in 2024. LSU spokesman Todd Woodward said an interim dean will likely be chosen this week.

Any interim administrators will not be considered for permanent positions until the LSU Board of Supervisors hires a replacement for Tate, who announced his departure for Rutgers in May and left Baton Rouge in June.

The first meeting of LSU’s presidential search committee is scheduled for Aug. 19.

YOU MAKE OUR WORK POSSIBLE. SUPPORT

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Greg LaRose for questions: [email protected].