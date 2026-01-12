Take It Or (Sam) Leavitt: LSU Has Bagged The No. 1 Player And QB In The Portal

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

In the end, LSU coach Lane Kiffin and Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt – the No. 1 player overall and No. 1 quarterback in the Transfer Portal – settled on one another.

Leavitt (6-foot-2, 205 pounds), who is a dual threat, has committed to LSU after visiting Miami over the weekend and Tennessee and Kentucky last week around a visit to LSU. Kiffin had early interest in Leavitt, then wanted Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as Leavitt was visiting LSU last Tuesday.

When Williams ended up staying at Washington on Thursday, Kiffin went back to Leavitt – rushing to fly to Knoxville, Tennessee, last Thursday during Leavitt’s visit with the Volunteers. But Leavitt by then was looking elsewhere, because Kiffin’s eye had turned to Williams and didn’t push for a Leavitt commitment.

Leavitt visited Miami over the weekend, and Kiffin worried that he may lose him. So, he hosted USC quarterback Husan Longstreet (ranked No. 6) on Saturday at LSU. But Miami didn’t push for a commitment, because it now wants Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. Kiffin may still be interested in Longstreet with the addition of Leavitt. Longstreet would give Kiffin three quarterbacks in this portal class as he gained a commitment on Sunday from projected backup quarterback Landen Clark (ranked No. 75) of Elon.

So Leavitt and Kiffin are together at last.

And Kiffin is the Portal King once more after a slow start on the opening weekend of the portal window from Jan. 2-5 and some ups and downs throughout.

Shortly after Leavitt’s commitment, Kiffin’s class rose to No. 1 in the nation after a No. 4 ranking as of Sunday night. And On3.com jumped Kiffin’s class from the 16th spot on Sunday to No. 10 with Leavitt. LSU now has 27 commitments or signees for its portal class of 2026 with Leavitt coming in at No. 26.

Leavitt completed 216 of 350 passes (61.7 percent) for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions for the No. 23 passing efficiency rating in the nation at 150.2 in the 2024 season when he led Arizona State to an 11-3 and No. 7 finish (7-2 Big 12) and Big 12 title before losing to Texas in double overtime, 39-31, in the College Football Playoff. He also rushed 110 times for 443 yards and five touchdowns.

“Sam’s good. Sam’s really good. I keep saying it,” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said late in the 2024 season. “Sam’s really good, and we should be really happy that we have Sam, and we have him for two to three more years. I mean, Sam’s going to play on Sundays. There’s zero doubt in my mind Sam’s an NFL player.”

But Leavitt injured ligaments in his right foot during the 2025 season. He tried to play on it before calling it a season after seven games and having Lisfranc surgery, which involves plates and/or screws realigning the foot and includes a six-month recovery. He is expected to miss spring practice at LSU.

In seven games in 2025, Leavitt completed 145 of 239 passes for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions. He rushed 73 times for 306 yards and five touchdowns.

Leavitt will be the second Arizona State starting quarterback to transfer to LSU in four years.

Jayden Daniels transferred to LSU in March of 2022, became the starter and and won the Heisman Trophy in the 2023 season before becoming the second player picked in the NFL Draft in 2024 and winning NFL Rookie of the Year.

Leavitt began his college career at Michigan State in 2023. He was red-shirted after completing 15 of 23 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns and 67 yards on 13 carries in four games. He signed with Michigan State as the No. 18 quarterback in the nation and No. 2 prospect in Oregon in 2023 from West Linn High in West Linn, Oregon. He was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Oregon as a senior after throwing for 3,184 yards and 36 touchdowns at his third high school.

Leavitt considered following his family ties to BYU, where his father and brother played. After entering the portal from Michigan State following the 2023 season, his top schools were Arizona State and BYU.

“Really good player. He comes from a good family,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said before playing Arizona State late in 2024. “He’s super athletic. He can run. He’s got an accurate arm. I think he’s got a great football IQ. He’s dangerous. He’s got a lot of football to play. I think he he saw some opportunities over there at ASU. And you look at him, he’s thriving in it.”

LSU TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITMENTS AND/OR SIGNEES (27) – No. 2 BY 247Sports, 10 By On3:

No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 9 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 10 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 14 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 22 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 25 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 34 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 35 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 75 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon

No. 79 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 129 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 174 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

Unranked Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy

Unranked Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky

Unranked Wide Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss

Unranked Edge Achilles Woods of South Alabama

Unranked Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

Unranked Offensive Tackle Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

Unranked Defensive Lineman Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

Unranked Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas