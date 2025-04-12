TAF Unveils Charles McClendon Plaque at Tiger Stadium

In celebration of the Charles McClendon Scholarship Foundation’s $1 million commitment to LSU Athletics, the Tiger Athletic Foundation unveiled a plaque outside of Tiger Stadium in honor of the legendary LSU football head coach ahead of Saturday’s National L-Club Spring Open Practice.

Since its establishment in 2001, the Charles McClendon Scholarship Foundation has donated more than $1.2 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation, directly impacting LSU football student-athletes via capital support.

“Coach McClendon’s impact on the LSU Football program has extended far beyond wins and accolades,” Tiger Athletic Foundation President and CEO Matt Borman said. “We are privileged to honor his incredible legacy and the continued support of The McClendon Scholarship Foundation, which has made a difference in the lives of our student-athletes.”

The plaque sits inside Scotty Moran National Championship Plaza, between Gates 3 & 4 along the west side of Tiger Stadium, and it reads:

The winningest coach in LSU Football history, Charles “Cholly Mac” McClendon, compiled a 137-59-7 record as the head coach of the Tigers from 1962-79. In his first season as LSU’s head coach in 1962, McClendon directed the Tigers to a 9-1-1 record and a 13-0 win over No. 4 Texas in the Cotton Bowl. He was named National Coach of the Year in 1970 after guiding the Tigers to an SEC Championship with a 9-3 overall mark and a perfect 5-0 record in SEC action, which was highlighted by a 61-7 win over Ole Miss in the regular-season finale to claim the conference title. In 18 years on the LSU sideline as head coach, McClendon led the Tigers to 13 bowl appearances and secured victories in seven. McClendon produced 16 winning seasons at LSU, had six 9-wins seasons and finished ranked in the Top 25 on nine occasions. His players earned 21 First-Team All-America honors and 56 First-Team All-SEC accolades. McClendon was named SEC Coach of the Year in 1969 and 1970. He was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1986 and is a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame.

For more information on the Charles McClendon Scholarship Foundation, visit coachmac.org.

