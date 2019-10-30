TAF reprising LSU Coaches Caravan beginning next week with four of five stops in Louisiana

The Tiger Athletic Foundation and LSU Athletics announced that the popular tour featuring LSU coaches will return as a live radio show.

The radio show, “Off the Bench”, hosted by former Tigers Jacob Hester and T-Bob Hebert, will feature LSU coaches Dennis Shaver, Ed Orgeron and Will Wade, LSU special guests, and TAF President & CEO Matt Borman.

The Coaches Caravan will begin in Covington on Thursday, July 29. Other stops include Lake Charles on Aug. 3, Lafayette on Aug. 4, Houston on Aug. 11, and Shreveport on Aug. 12.

Event goers will hear from the coaches and special guests, and first 50 guests at each event will receive one drink ticket and a commemorative drink koozie.

Covington – Thursday, July 29

6-8 p.m. CT “Off the Bench ” special edition Coaches Caravan Radio Show

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar (69796 Stirling Blvd., Covington, LA 70433)

Lake Charles – Tuesday, August 3

6-8 p.m. CT “Off the Bench ” special edition Coaches Caravan Radio Show

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar (5313 Common St., Lake Charles, LA 70607)

Lafayette – Wednesday, August 4

6-8 p.m. CT “Off the Bench ” special edition Coaches Caravan Radio Show

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar (2336 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508)

Houston – Wednesday, August 11

6-8 p.m. CT “Off the Bench ” special edition Coaches Caravan Radio Show

The Rustic (1836 Polk St. Houston, Texas 77003)

Shreveport – Thursday, August 12

6-8 p.m. CT “Off the Bench ” special edition Coaches Caravan Radio Show

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar (7031 Youree Dr., Shreveport, LA 71105)

The event details and guest coaches vary by location. To learn more about the TAF Coaches Caravan, visit lsutaf.org/membership/events.