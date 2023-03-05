Switching to the home team: Ruston standout Ahmad Breaux changes commitment to LSU

LSU picked up a commitment Sunday from its second player that was a participant in last year’s Division I non-select state championship.

A day after edge/outside linebacker Kolaj Cobbins of state champion Destrehan elected to stay home and committed to LSU, the Tigers gained a commitment from edge/defensive end Ahmad Breaux of state runner-up Ruston.

“It felt like home,” Breaux told On3Sports. “Being raised in south Louisiana, I grew up living this dream. I’ve seen cousins play at LSU. I’ve seen LSU’s legacy grow. The legacy is only growing with this amazing staff and the culture that I witnessed at the visit this weekend.”

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Breaux, who rescinded his commitment to Duke this morning, was offered a scholarship by LSU on Saturday on the heels of his unofficial visit to the Tigers two-day junior day.

Breaux becomes the 10th commitment in LSU’s Class of 2024 which is ranked as high as No. 2 nationally by 247Sports and Rivals.com. The Tigers are ranked No. 11 by On3Sports.

The three-star prospect Breaux ranks as high as the No. 42 edge overall and No. 14 in Louisiana per 247Sports He’s the 58th top edge by On3 and No. 20 player in his home state.

He committed to Duke in January but also received scholarship offers from Missouri, Ole Miss, Louisiana Tech and UL-Lafayette.

“Coach House’s system is impeccable and one of the best, if not the best in college football,” Breaux said of LSU defensive coordinator Matt House. “(Defensive line) Coach (Jamar) Cain will push me to my max potential and train me to be my best self. (Head) Coach (Brian) Kelly is a great man and a great coach that can bring LSU to the top, and I want to be a part of that. With me meeting the staff and growing a relationship with them, I felt like this decision was a no-brainer. I needed to stay home and make this state better.”