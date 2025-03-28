Sweet 16 Preview & Predictions: No. 2 NC State vs No. 3 LSU

SPOKANE, Wash. – In a Sweet 16 battle set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN, No. 3-seed LSU is geared up to clinch its third straight Elite Eight appearance as it faces off against No. 2-seed NC State at Spokane Memorial Arena.

With Pam Ward, Stephanie White, and Holly Rowe leading the television broadcast—and Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams bringing the action to LSU Sports Radio Network on 100.7 FM in Baton Rouge—the stage is perfectly set for a high-stakes showdown.

LSU has ignited this tournament with a ferocity not seen in years, etching its name in history as only the second team to post back-to-back 100-point games in NCAA Tournament play. The Tigers set a program record with 103 points against San Diego State in the opening round and then followed that up with 101 points against Florida State. In that decisive win, LSU not only hit a season-best 56.2 percent from the field but also broke new ground with a record-setting 29 assists. Frontcourt duo Aneesah Morrow and Sa’Myah Smith made headlines by becoming the first to notch 20-point double-doubles with at least five assists apiece, while Flau’Jae Johnson, a familiar offensive dynamo, scored 13 points—a rare dip from her usual 20-plus.

Mjracle Sheppard, a vital spark off the bench, returns to action in her home state just a few hours from her hometown of Kent, Washington. Sheppard’s contributions—12 points, 5 assists, 3 steals across the first two playoff games—showcase her relentless energy. “She’s just selfless and she come in and she work hard every day,” Johnson noted. “And you get to see that on and off the floor, but her being able to play in front of her family is going to mean a lot.”

LSU’s dominance against Florida State was highlighted by a crushing third-quarter performance that resulted in a 101-71 victory. Aneesah Morrow exploded for 26 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-high 7 assists, while Sa’Myah Smith impressed with a flawless 9-of-9 shooting 20-point effort, bolstering her 12 rebounds and 6 assists. Mikaylah Williams, ever the sharpshooter, dropped 28 points on an efficient 10-of-12 shooting night from all over the floor. “We hold each other accountable, and we accept the challenges that we have for one another, and we set a standard, and we don’t lower that for each other,” Morrow stressed—a sentiment that echoes her dominant season, during which she’s tied for the sixth most rebounds in LSU history with 459 boards and sits on the cusp of national rebounding greatness.

Yet this isn’t LSU’s first dance with NC State this season. The Tigers previously dismantled the Wolfpack 82-65 in November during the Bah Mar Pink Flamingo Championship—a win that marked LSU’s first ranked victory when NC State was an AP Top 20 squad. Since then, NC State has recalibrated, nearly clinching the ACC crown while making a formidable Final Four run as a No. 3 seed last year. “I think both teams are obviously better, and we just have a lot of respect for them,” Coach Mulkey explained. “We don’t look at the previous game. We just think that we’re both trying to advance to an Elite 8, and we don’t really even think about that game (in November).”

NC State’s struggles this season have mostly come against top-tier NCAA Tournament opponents, with every loss coming against powerhouses like South Carolina, TCU, Duke, LSU, and UNC. “They have four outstanding guards, and they’re not going to change their philosophy all of the sudden and become a post-dominant team,” Coach Mulkey added. “So we know what their strengths are, we know what their improvements are, and we’re going to try to win one more game.”

NC State’s own tournament run has been nothing short of spectacular, as they dismantled Michigan State 83-49, a game highlighted by 15 treble three-pointers, a 34-point win margin, and a record-setting performance by Saniya Rivers, who dished out 11 assists—an NCAA Tournament record for the Wolfpack. But now, as they prepare for Friday’s contest, the focus shifts back to the ever-dangerous LSU Tigers, whose offensive arsenal is racking up an average of 102 points per game, outpacing opponents by 42.5 points on average. The Tigers also boast nearly 25 assists per game and a 54% field goal percentage—a collection of numbers that speak to their offensive versatility and precise shot selection.

Mulkey is confident that her team has evolved since their last meeting with NC State. “And, I hope and think that we’re much better,” she declared, emphasizing the Tigers’ improved execution and adaptability. One significant advantage in that past encounter was LSU’s overwhelming rebounding, having outrebounded NC State 44-24. However, the Wolfpack have since refined their defensive rebounding strategies, bolstered by dynamic freshmen like Tilda Trygger and Lorena Awou who inject electrifying speed and length. Moreover, Madison Hayes, averaging 7.3 rebounds per game, looms as a menacing presence both inside and beyond the arc.

The LSU Big 3—Flau’Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow, and Mikaylah Williams—form a lethal trio that sets the tone every time they step on the court. Johnson’s ferocious drive to the basket, Morrow’s command on the glass and in passing, and Williams’ all-around scoring prowess combine to make the Tigers nearly unstoppable. Their methodology is built on ball reversals, surgical passing, and the steadfast discipline to wait for the ideal shot rather than settling for less. As Johnson pointed out, the rest of the squad—affectionately dubbed “the Big 8”—thrive by capitalizing on the defensive attention they draw, pouncing with ruthless efficiency when their teammates find open lanes.

The high stakes of Friday’s game aren’t lost on the experts, with predictions split yet favoring LSU:

Todd Horne believes the Tigers will prevail 85-77, Jeff Palermo foresees a nail-biting 84-83 victory, and Glenn Guilbeau projects a dominant 93-83 win for LSU.

With a history between the two squads and adjustments made on both sides, this clash is shaping up to be a quintessential battle of strategy, athleticism, and raw determination. Can LSU reassert its rebounding dominance and methodical offensive play to fend off a NC State team invigorated by recent success? All eyes will be on the floor as these titans clash in pursuit of that coveted Elite Eight berth.