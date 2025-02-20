Suspended LSU RB Trey Holly Has A Summer Trial Date For Role In Alleged Shooting

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU running back Trey Holly, who has been suspended for more than a year for his involvement in a shooting that injured two people on Feb. 9, 2024, in his hometown of Farmerville, will stand trial on July 7th in Farmerville.

Holly is facing one felony count of illegal use of a weapon. A redshirt sophomore who signed in 2023 out of Union Parish High School, he has been suspended from the LSU football program since the incident because of athletic department policies regarding felony charges.

Holly originally was charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of illegal use of a weapon on a public roadway and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property after the shooting at Union Villa Apartments in Farmerville. Two others were arrested at the time.

But a grand jury in Union Parish in April rejected the charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property. Holly is expected to plead not guilty.

“He’s very eager to proceed to trial and eager to establish his innocence, which he has clearly and always maintained,” Holly’s attorney, Mike Small, said.

Holly has long maintained his innocence on his twitter account.

He has not been able to practice participate in team activities at LSU since his arrest, but he has remained enrolled at LSU.

Small says if his client is found not guilty, he’s expected to be reinstated to the team.

“He’s working out. He’s staying healthy,” Small says. “He’s very anxious to continue with not only his academic pursuits, but his athletic pursuits as well.”

Holly (5-foot-7, 192 pounds) played in three games as a true freshman in 2023, gaining 110 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown. He was a three-star prospect in high school and ranked as the No. 39 running back in the nation and No. 25 prospect in Louisiana.