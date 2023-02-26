Streak’s over: No. 15 LSU softball has 13-game winning streak snapped by UL-Lafayette

LSU’s comeback effort to keep its unbeaten streak alive fell a run short to a familiar opponent.

UL-Lafayette wiped away a two-run, first-inning deficit with five straight runs over the second and third innings and then held off a late rally for a 5-4 victory over the No. 15 Tigers before a sold-out crowd Saturday at Tiger Park.

The two teams meet again Sunday at 2:30 at UL-Lafayette’s Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

LSU (13-1) closed to the final score on Georgia Clark’s lead-off homer in the sixth inning which tied her for fifth on the school’s career list with 34. The Tigers made it 5-4 on Raeleen Gutierrez’s RBI-single to score McKenzie Redoutey.

The Ragin Cajuns (8-5) brought in reliever Chloe Riasetto to replace starter Meghan Schorman who struck out Danieca Coffey to get out of the sixth inning.

Riasetto earned her second save with a perfect seventh inning, including striking out Redoutey to end the game.

Shortstop Taylor Pleasants doubled in a run and Clark added a RBI-single to left field for a 2-0 lead in the first off Schorman (4-2).

UL-Lafayette tied the game with two runs in the second on Victoria Valdez’ two-run homer to left off LSU starter Raelin Chaffin. Chaffin (2-1) lasted two innings, allowing four runs on two hits with a walk and no strikeouts.

Freshman Sydney Berzon came on in relief of Chaffin in the third inning, inheriting a runner on third base. The Cajuns scored three times on four hits in the inning with Mihyia Davis singling in a run and Stormy Kotzelnick adding a two-run homer on a 2-2 pitch from Berzon who yielded five hits in five innings. She allowed a run, walked two and struck out two.