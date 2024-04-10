Strange early off-season for LSU coach Kim Mulkey with Hailey Van Lith and Angelica Velez in portal

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast April 10, 2024 hosted by Camryn Conner with Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne discussing the strange, controversial early off-season for LSU coach Kim Mulkey, replete with Hailey Van Lith entering the transfer portal and Top 50 2023 recruit, freshman point guard Angelica Velez, also electing to leave the team. Advocate sportswriter Reed Darcey, who covers the LSU women’s basketball team, joins Palermo and Horne to talk about how the media controversies, the transfers, and Louisiana’s Governor Jeff Landry’s odd fueling of the National Anthem controversy could be impacting Mulkey and the program.