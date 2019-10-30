Stingley, York headline group of seven LSU football players named to preseason All-SEC coaches team

Seven LSU football players were named Tuesday to the 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC teams.

Junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and junior placekicker Cade York earned first-team recognition; sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, senior offensive guard Ed Ingram, senior defensive end Ali Gaye and sophomore cornerback Eli Ricks were voted to the second team; and graduate offensive tackle Austin Deculus was a third-team selection.

Stingley, a Baton Rouge native who prepped at the Dunham School, goes into the 2021 season looking to join Tommy Casanova (1969-71) as the only three-time first team All-Americans in LSU history.

Stingley is on the Watch Lists for a number national awards, including the Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year), the Jim Thorpe Award (Best Defensive Back), the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (Best Defensive Player) and the Paul Hornung Award (Best All-Purpose Player).

Stingley, who started all 15 games as a true freshman during LSU’s 2019 national championship season, earned consensus All-America honors that year followed by first team All-America recognition from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) in 2020. Stingley was also voted as the SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2019 after leading the league in interceptions with six, including two in the SEC Championship Game win over Georgia.

In two years with the Tigers, Stingley has recorded 65 tackles, six interceptions and 26 pass breakups. He has also recovered two fumbles and forced another.

York, a junior from McKinney, Texas, is on the 2021 Watch List for the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding placekicker.

He kicked his way into the LSU record books last year when he delivered a 57-yard game-winning field goal with 23 seconds left in the 37-34 victory over sixth-ranked Florida in Gainesville.

York earned second team All-America honors last year from the Associated Press and the Football Writers Association of America after converting 18-of-21 field goals during the COVID-shortened season. In two years at LSU, York ranks No. 5 in LSU history in career field goals (39) and he’s the school-record holder for most 50-yard field goals in a career (10) and a season (six in 2020).

Boutte, a native of New Iberia, La., capped his rookie season in 2020 with three straight 100-yard receiving games – including an SEC single-game record 308 yards versus Ole Miss – and he went on to earn Freshman All-America and Freshman All-SEC honors.

Over LSU’s final three games in 2020, Boutte combined to catch 27 passes for 527 yards and four TDs, including three in the Tigers’ win over Ole Miss. He also scored on a 33-yard reception in LSU’s win at No. 6 Florida.

In 10 games in 2020, Boutte caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns. He ranked among the league leaders in both receptions and receiving yards. He is a candidate this season for the Maxwell Award, given annually to the nation’s best college football player.

Ingram, a product of DeSoto, Texas, is a three-year starter on the offensive line for the Tigers, and he is regarded as one of the top linemen in college football.

Ingram, who earned an LSU bachelor’s degree in sport administration in May, has played in 34 games during his career, starting 24 times and distinguishing himself with tremendous technique, power and knowledge of the game.

Gaye, a native of Lynnwood, Wash., bolstered the LSU defense last season after transferring from Garden City (Kan.) Community College. He collected 32 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Gaye was also credited in 2020 with seven passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble. He recorded a season-high six tackles and the interception in the Tigers’ season finale win over Ole Miss.

Ricks, a Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., native, made an immediate impact during his rookie season a year ago as he led the Tigers and ranked second in the SEC in interceptions with four. Ricks returned two of his interceptions for touchdowns – the first in a win over South Carolina and the other coming in the upset of sixth-ranked Florida.

Ricks earned Freshman All-America and Freshman All-SEC honors, and he was named third team All-America by the Associated Press. He was named in July as a candidate for the 2021 Bednarik Award, presented each year to the nation’s best defensive player.

Deculus, who hails from Mamou, La., is a 2020 LSU graduate in sport administration and a member of the 2020 SEC Academic Honor Roll who is pursuing a master’s degree in liberal arts.

He enters his fourth season as a starting offensive tackle for the Tigers, and he has appeared 49 career games (34 starts). A powerful run blocker who also excels in pass protection, Deculus is seeking to become in 2021 the first player in LSU football history to appear in 60 career games.

2021 PRESEASON COACHES ALL-SEC FOOTBALL TEAMS

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB – Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn

WR – John Metchie III, Alabama

WR – Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE – Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL – Evan Neal, Alabama

OL – Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL – Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL – Cade Mays, Tennessee

C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

AP – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

DL – Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

DL – Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL – Zachary Carter, Florida

DL – Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

LB – Christian Harris, Alabama

LB – Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB – Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DB – Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB – Josh Jobe, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Cade York, LSU

P – Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB – JT Daniels, Georgia

RB – Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB – Zamir White, Georgia

WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR – George Pickens, Georgia

TE – Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL – Ed Ingram, LSU

OL – Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL – Charles Cross, Mississippi State

C – Nick Brahms, Auburn

AP – Tank Bigsby, Auburn

DEFENSE

DL – DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

DL – Ali Gaye, LSU

DL – Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

DL – Josh Paschal, Kentucky

LB – Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

LB – Zakoby McClain, Auburn

LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida

DB – Eli Ricks, LSU

DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB – Smoke Monday, Auburn

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn

P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee*

P – Mac Brown, Ole Miss*

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB – Bo Nix, Auburn*

QB – Connor Bazelak, Missouri*

RB – Chris Rodriguez, Jr., Kentucky

RB – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

RB – Brian Robinson, Jr., Alabama*

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Jacob Copeland, Florida*

WR – Jermaine Burton, Georgia*

TE – Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL – Austin Deculus, LSU

OL – Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

OL – Luke Fortner, Kentucky

OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss*

OL – Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*

OL – Ty Clary, Arkansas*

C – Michael Maietti, Missouri

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

DEFENSE

DL – LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL – Travon Walker, Georgia

DL – Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

LB – Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB – Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB – Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB – Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB – Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

DB – Leon O’Neal Jr., Texas A&M*

DB – Lewis Cine, Georgia*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

P – Grant McKinniss, Missouri

RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia

* ties not resolved