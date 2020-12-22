Stingley and York named Coaches All-SEC first team

LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. and Tigers’ placekicker Cade York were named to the Coaches All-SEC first team, the league office announced Tuesday.

Defensive end Ali Gaye and punter Zach Von Rosenberg were named to the second team. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, tight end Arik Gilbert, defensive end B.J. Ojulari and defensive back Eli Ricks were named to the All-Freshman team. Boutte also was named to the team as a return specialist.

Stingley, a first-team All-American in 2019, recorded 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups this year. Last year as a true freshman, he earned first-team recognition from the Associated Press and second-team honors from the coaches.

York, who set the LSU record with his game-winning 57-yard field goal that beat Florida, tied for the SEC lead in total field goals with 18. He connected on 18-of-21 field goals including 6 of 7 six of his kicks from 50 yards or longer.

He opened the season hitting seven straight field goal and closed the year nailing his last eight attempts, including all four in LSU’s 53-48 win over Ole Miss in the season-finale.

Gaye, a junior college transfer who started all 10 games at defensive end, recorded 32 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss (tied for sixth in the SEC) and a pair of sacks.

Von Rosenberg led the SEC in punts downed inside the 20-yard line with 27. He also led the league in punts of 50-plus yards with 18. He averaged 43.9 yards on 59 punts and was twice named the Ray Guy National Punter of the Week in 2020. Von Rosenberg was a second team All-SEC selection in 2018.

Boutte finished his rookie season in record-setting fashion, capping the year with three consecutive 100-yard games and breaking the SEC record for yards receiving in a game with 308 in LSU’s win over Ole Miss. For the season, Boutte caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns. His 73.5 yards receiving per game ranks No. 7 in the SEC and is first among all freshmen in the league.

Gilbert, despite missing the final two games of the season after quitting, still caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two TDs.

A pass-rushing specialist, Ojulari recorded 16 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks in his first year with the Tigers. His 4.0 sacks ranked second among all freshmen in the SEC.

Ricks led the SEC in both interceptions (4) and interceptions returned for touchdowns (2). His 68-yard interception return for a TD helped the Tigers upset sixth-ranked Florida on Dec. 12.

League champion Alabama placed 10 players on the first team and won five of the conference’s seven major awards.

2020 All-SEC Coaches’ Team



FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Landon Young, Kentucky

OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL Trey Smith, Tennessee*

OL Deonte Brown, Alabama*

C Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB Mac Jones, Alabama

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP Kadarius Toney, Florida



DEFENSE

DL Christian Barmore, Alabama

DL Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

DL Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

DL Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M

LB Nick Bolton, Missouri

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB Grant Morgan, Arkansas

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB Derek Stingley, Jr., LSU



SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Cade York, LSU

P Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS Kadarius Toney, Florida



SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M

OL Carson Green, Texas A&M

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR Kadarius Toney, Florida

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

QB Kyle Trask, Florida

RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss



DEFENSE

DL Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

DL Ali Gaye, LSU

LB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

LB Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB Eric Stokes, Georgia

DB Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina



SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Anders Carlson, Auburn

P Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama



FRESHMAN ALL-SEC

OFFENSE

TE Arik Gilbert LSU*

TE Hudson Henry, Arkansas*

OL Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL Javion Cohen, Alabama

OL Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL Charles Cross, Mississippi State

WR Keyshon Boutte, LSU

WR Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

QB Connor Bazelak, Missouri

RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB Kendall Milton, Georgia

AP Tank Bigsby, Auburn



DEFENSE

DL Colby Wooden, Auburn

DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL BJ Olujari, LSU

DL McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB J.J. Weaver, Kentucky

LB Mohamed Kaba, South Carolina

DB Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB Eli Ricks, LSU

DB Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State



SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS Kayshon Boutte, LSU

(* – Ties unbroken)

Offensive Player of the Year: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Defensive Player of the Year: DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Special Teams Player of the Year: P Jake Camarda, Georgia

Freshman of the Year: QB Connor Bazelak, Missouri and RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Coach of the Year: Nick Saban, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: QB Mac Jones, Alabama

Jacobs Blocking Trophy: OL Landon Dickerson, Alabama and OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama