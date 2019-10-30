Stingley and York named AP preseason first-team All-Americans

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and placekicker Cade York were named Associated Press preseason first-team All-Americans on Monday.

Stingley, a Baton Rouge native who prepped at the Dunham School, goes into the 2021 season looking to join Tommy Casanova as the only three-time first team All-Americans in LSU history. Casanova, who is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, earned first team All-America honors as a defensive back from 1969-71.

Stingley is also on the watch list for a number national awards, including the Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year), the Jim Thorpe Award (Best Defensive Back), the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (Best Defensive Back) and the Paul Hornung Award (Best All-Purpose Player).

Stingley, who started all 15 games as a true freshman during LSU’s 2019 national championship season, earned consensus All-America honors that year followed by first team All-America recognition from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) in 2020. Stingley was also voted as the SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2019 after leading the league in interceptions with six, including two in the SEC Championship Game win over Georgia.

In two years with the Tigers, Stingley has recorded 65 tackles, six interceptions and 26 pass breakups. He has also recovered two fumbles and forced another.

York, a junior from McKinney, Texas, is also on the 2021 watch list for the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding placekicker.

He kicked his way into the LSU record books last year when he delivered a 57-yard game-winning field goal with 23 seconds left in the 37-34 victory over sixth-ranked Florida in Gainesville.

York earned second team All-America honors last year from the Associated Press and the Football Writers Association of America after converting 18-of-21 field goals during the COVID-shortened season. In two years at LSU, York ranks No. 5 in LSU history in career field goals (39) and he’s the school-record holder for most 50-yard field goals in a career (10) and a season (six in 2020).