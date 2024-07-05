Steven ‘Monster’ Milam named 2024 D1Baseball First Team All American

LSU second baseman Steven Milam on Friday was named a First-Team Freshman All-American by D1baseball.com.

The award marked the second time Milam has received First-Team Freshman All-America recognition, as he was also honored last month by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Milam enjoyed a tremendous freshman season at LSU, batting .326 (72-for-221) with 12 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 40 RBI, 51 runs and seven stolen bases.

He earned Freshman All-SEC recognition, and he was LSU’s leading hitting in its 10 postseason games, batting .386 (17-for-44) with three doubles, four homers, 11 RBI and 11 runs. Milam was named to both the SEC All-Tournament team and to the NCAA Regional All-Tournament team.

Milam hit two walk-off home runs within one week, as his decisive dingers lifted the Tigers to wins over South Carolina in the SEC Tournament semifinal and over Wofford in the NCAA Regional opening game.