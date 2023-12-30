State’s honor: Record-setting LSU signee Ju’Juan Johnson of Lafayette Christian named Louisiana’s Mr. Football

Written for the LSWA

Lafayette Christian Academy standout quarterback Ju’Juan Johnson concluded his career with a pair of state career records and four straight trips to the state championship game.

Johnson, an LSU signee and Class 4A Outstanding Offensive Player, added one more honor Saturday, receiving the 2023 Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance/LSWA Mr. Football award.

“The way Ju’Juan played on Friday nights, it’s not a surprise because he practiced just as intensely. His work ethic is second to none,” Lafayette Christian football coach Hunter Landry said. “He has been a great leader for this team on and off the field. Ju’Juan has had pressure on him since his freshman year, but you would never know it because of the way he carries himself.”

Johnson, who is projected to play cornerback in college, becomes the second player in school history to win the Mr. Football honor.

The LSWA Mr. Football award, an accolade chosen by a committee of the state’s prep writers, crowns Johnson’s season of excellence. He joins Sage Ryan, a defensive back at LSU, as one of only two Lafayette Parish players to receive this honor.

Johnson completed 68% of passes for 3,597 yards and 41 touchdowns. Yet, his impact wasn’t confined to the pocket. With 1,497 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground, he epitomized the dual-threat quarterback.

In a quarterfinal playoff victory over McDonogh #35, Johnson became the career leader in total offense, surpassing the 24-year-old mark of former Evangel Christian quarterback Brock Berlin with 14,475 yards. He also broke the state’s career total touchdown mark of former University High star running back Nick Brossette with 171 touchdowns.

“Honestly, growing up it’s always been a dream to break records so having the chance to break this one was great,” Johnson said. “I just want to thank God for the amazing high school career he gave me, my teammates and coaches.

Johnson left some great advice for those wishing to follow in his footsteps.

“Always chase your dreams,” he exclaimed.

Johnson’s leadership helped the Knights continue a legecy of reaching the state final final in seven consecutive seasons, including the 2020 state championship during his freshman year.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award than Ju’Juan Johnson,” Landry said.

Louisiana Farm Bureau/Mr. Football

2023: Ju’Juan Johnson, Lafayette Christian

2022: Tackett Curtis, Many

2021: Landry Lyddy, Calvary Baptist

2020: Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian

2019: Christian Westcott, Lakeshore

2018: Derek Stingley Jr., The Dunham School

2017: Anthony “Pooka” Williams, Hahnville

2016: Keytaon Thompson, Landry-Walker

2015: Lindsey Scott, Zachary

2014: Deshawn Capers-Smith, Warren Easton

2013: Leonard Fournette, St. Augustine

2012: John Diarse, Neville

2011: Landon Collins, Dutchtown

2010: Anthony Johnson, O. Perry Walker

2009: Gavin Webster, Lutcher

2008: Blake Matherne, Belle Chasse

2007: Randall Mackey, Bastrop

2006: Joe McKnight, John Curtis

2005: Charles Scott, Jonesboro-Hodge

2004: Ryan Perrilloux, East St. John

2003: Chris Markey, Jesuit

2002: Robert Lane, Neville

2001: Jason Miller, Iota

2000: Byron Robertson, St. Thomas Aquinas

1999: Brock Berlin, Evangel

1998: Bradie James, West Monroe

1997: Adam McConathy, West Monroe

1996: Travis Minor, Baton Rouge-Catholic

1995: Cecil Collins, Leesville