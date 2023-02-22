State prosecutors refuse to file charges against LSU star wide receiver Malik Nabers, according to court records

State prosecutors decided to not file charges against LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers after he was arrested on one misdemeanor count of illegal carrying of a weapon on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, according to Orleans Parish Magistrate Court records.

The state refused to charge Nabers on Tuesday on the condition that he not have his gun returned to him, records said.

LSU officials did not comment when asked about the state’s decision to not file charges against Nabers.

Nabers, 19, was arrested Monday at about 7:30 p.m. when patrol officers in the French Quarter noticed an “L-shaped object” in his front pants pocket, according to records filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

Police officers asked Nabers if he had a permit, according to documents. When Nabers told police he did not, they handcuffed and brought him to the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

The gun was transferred to evidence.

Illegal carrying of a weapon is a misdemeanor and it carries a maximum sentence of six months and a maximum fine of $500, according to Louisiana law.

Nabers emerged as the team’s top receiver and finished the season as the team’s MVP a 63-7 victory in the Citrus Bowl against Purdue. He combined for 213 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.

The former Comeaux High standout was ruled ineligible when he transferred to Southside High in Youngsville for his senior season. He led LSU this past season with 72 catches for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns.

Nabers caught at least one pass in all 14 of his team’s games, including a career-high nine receptions for 163 yards and a score against Purdue that included a 5-yard TD pass to quarterback Jayden Daniels. He wound up with 100-plus receiving yards in three of his last four games and averaged 14.1 yards per reception.