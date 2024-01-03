Start of something special: Commitment from five-star Class of 2025 running back Harlem Berry gives LSU its second pledge from a No. 1 rated player at his position

LSU’s recruitment of St. Martin’s Episcopal five-star running back Harlem Berry, the nation’s top-rated player at his position in the Class of 2025, afforded him with one unique opportunity.



“There’s no place like home,” Berry said during ESPN’s broadcast Wednesday of the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando. “I feel like I’ll fit in well there. I just plan to go ball out and I trust in LSU to get me to where I need to be.”

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound Berry selected LSU over Florida and Texas and gives the Tigers their second five-star prospect in the Class of 2025 and No. 1 rated player nationally at his position. Duncanville, Texas wide receiver Dakorian Moore, the nation’s fourth-rated overall prospect, is the top-ranked wide out in the country.

LSU is also a finalist for five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, the nation’s No. 1 overall player in the Class of ’25, who will make his announcement on Saturday between the Tigers and Michigan.

Berry, whose lead recruiter at LSU is running backs coach Frank Wilson, is the nation’s No. 7 overall player according to On3 which ranks him as its top running back and top player in Louisiana.

“What stood out to me was the fact that if I go to LSU, I feel I can make an impact and difference in the running back room,” Berry told On3. “Also, all my family and friends will be able to come watch me play anytime.”

LSU has seven players committed in its Class of ’25 and Berry gives the Tigers their fifth pledge from an in-state prospect. He joins four-star linebacker Keylan Moses of University High (rated No. 179 overall by On3), four-star tight JD Lafleur of Sulphur (No. 281 overall), four star inside offensive lineman Brett Bordelon of Newman (No. 293 overall) and four-star wide receiver TaRon Francis of Karr (No. 329 overall).

Berry has helped St. Martin’s to a 23-7 record during his career and the school’s first trip to the Division IV select state playoffs in 2022.

He’s a two-time selection to the LSWA’s Class 1A All-State first team where he’s surpassed 2,000 yards rushing in each season.

Berry carried 158 times for 2,080 yards and 37 touchdowns last season, helping St. Martin’s to a 9-2 record and appearance in the state regionals. He also caught 20 passes for 401 yards and 7 TDs, and on defense made 36 tackles with three tackles for loss, one sack, forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble and returned an interception for a 62-yard TD.

He compiled 47 total touchdowns with two scores on punt returns and wound up with 2,562 yards of total offense in 11 games.

St. Martin’s marched to its first appearance in a state semifinal in ’22 where they were defeated by Vermilion Catholic.

Berry accounted for 4,723 all-purpose yards and a staggering 67 touchdowns. He rushed 193 times for 2,237 yards and 37 TDs and later went on to win the Class 1A 100 (10.57) and 200-meter (21.43) dashes in the spring.

“I wanted to focus on my senior year and not have too much pressure with the recruiting and all this going on next year,” Berry said of his early decision. “I also want to try and graduate college early, too.”