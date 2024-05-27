Stanford Eliminates LSU from Super Regional, 8-0

STANFORD, Calif. – No. 9 LSU was eliminated by No. 8 Stanford, 8-0, Sunday night at Boyd & Jill Smith Family Stadium.

LSU’s season ends at 44-17, while Stanford moves to a 48-15 record.

LSU and Stanford were locked in a tense and scoreless pitching duel heading into the fifth inning.

River Mahler tripled off LSU starter Sydney Berzon (20-9) to open the bottom of the fifth for Stanford and scored on a fielder’s choice. Ava Gall, Aly Kaneshiro and Caelan Koch had run-scoring singles. When Raelin Chaffin relieved Sydney Berzon (20-9) for LSU, Jade Berry drove her first pitch over the center field fence for a three-run home run.

LSU had loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fifth but failed to score when Stanford completed a double-play by throwing the Lady Tigers out at home plate to end the inning.

Eight of Stanford’s 12 hits came in the inning. It was Berry’s seventh home run and Lim’s walkoff was her fourth home run.

NiJaree Canady (23-5) gave up three hits to lead Stanford to its third WCWS, the first in 20 years. She allowed 10 hits in four innings in the first game beating and five hits in 13 innings the last two games.