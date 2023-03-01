Spring’s in the air: LSU football begins spring practice March 9

LSU, which produced a 10-win season that was complete with a Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue, opens spring practice on March 9.

Second-year coach Brian Kelly welcomes a roster with 36 lettermen and 26 players that started at least one game during the 2022 season. The Tigers won the SEC Western Division and reached the SEC Championship Game against two-time defending national champion Georgia.

LSU returns players on offense who accounted for 94% of its rushing yards, all but seven of its 3,770 passing yards and three of its top four receivers, including 1,000-yard receiver Malik Nabers. The Tigers also return four of its five starters on the offensive line including Freshman All-America Will Campbell and Freshman All-SEC Emery Jones.

Senior Jayden Daniels returns after a record-setting first season. He established school records for rushing yards (885) and rushing TDs (11) in a season by a quarterback. He was one of only two players nationally to pass for over 2,500 yards and rush for over 800 yards.

Defensively, junior linebacker Greg Penn (77 tackles) is LSU’s top returning tackler, while Freshman All-America linebacker Harold Perkins returns after leading the Tigers in both sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (13.0). He ranked third on the team in tackles with 72.

Third-team All-America defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo will lead a defensive front that includes defensive end Maason Smith, who missed all but one series of 2022 with a knee injury.

All of LSU’s specialists from 2022 are back including punter Jay Bramblett, placekicker Damian Ramos, kickoff specialist Nathan Dibert and long snapper Slade Roy.

LSU will have 15 practice dates during the months of March and April culminating with a final spring workout on April 22 in Tiger Stadium. Details and the format of LSU’s final spring session on April 22 have yet to be determined.

LSU will take a week off for spring break following its first two practices and then return to practice on March 21. LSU closes out the first month of spring practice with workouts on March 23, 25 and 30.

LSU will host its annual Pro Day for those players who have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on March 29. The annual LSU Coaches Clinic will take place on April 13-15 with former Tiger All-America Booger McFarland serving as the keynote speaker.

2023 LSU Spring Football Practice Dates

March – 9, 10, 21, 23, 25, 30

April – 1, 4, 6, 11, 14, 15, 18, 20, 22

March 29 – Pro Day

April 13-15 Coaches Clinic