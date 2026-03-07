Spring Sports Recap – March 6

Tiger Rag News Services

MEN’S TENNIS

Freshman Olaf Pieczkowski achieved the near-impossible – down 5-2 in the deciding set, he reeled off five straight games to complete the comeback, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 against the No. 4 player in the nation, Sebastian Gorzny. No. 6 LSU toppled No. 2 Texas in a 4-3 decision to log its best win of the season.

LSU improves to 15-2 and 3-1 in the SEC, handing Texas its first conference loss as they fall to 13-4 and 4-1 in the SEC.

“Beating No. 2 Texas on the road is huge for the program and the players,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “It took some great efforts, starting with Olaf and Enzo [Kohlmann] in doubles, who really stepped up and got the win for us. Then Matias [Ponce de Leon] and Erik [Arutiunian] were able to close it out and get us the point. In singles, we have Alessio [Vasquez] back in the lineup playing well, and then Erik beating a top player at the second court. Then, obviously, Olaf was legendary. Playing the No. 4 player in the country, on the road and in the last match, down 5-2 in the third set, and finding a way to come back and win. That was quite the performance – I’m really happy for the guys.”

Singles competition

1. Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. #4 Sebastian Gorzny (TEX) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

2. #54 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. #20 Kalin Ivanovski (TEX) 6-2, 6-4

3. #37 Sebastian Eriksson (TEX) def. #117 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

4. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. #65 Abel Forger (TEX) 7-5, 6-4

5. Jonah Braswell (TEX) def. Sasa Markovic (LSU) 7-5, 6-3

6. Lucas Marionneau (TEX) def. Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. #13 Sebastian Gorzny/Lucas Marionneau (TEX) vs. #66 Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 6-5, unfinished

2. #59 Matias Ponce De Leon/Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. Abel Forger/M Dedura-Palomero (TEX) 7-6 (7-4)

3. Enzo Kohlmann/Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. Sebastian Eriksson/Jonah Braswell (TEX) 6-4

Up Next

The team is looking forward to a large crowd to welcome them home to The ‘Plex, as LSU battles Tennessee on March 8 at 12:00 p.m. CT, followed by Southern Miss at 5:00 p.m. CT.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The No. 13 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 0-2 on Friday against No.1 Stanford and No. 10 California.

LSU started out the day with a 2-3 loss against No. 1 Staford. Zayna Meyer and Bella Lagemann fell on Court 4; 17-21and 13-21, while Skylar Martin and Tatum Finlason secured the Tigers first point on Court 2 to tie the match at one; 24-22, 16-21 and 15-10. Camryn Chatellier and Aubrey O’Gorman fell on Court 3 giving the Cardinals their second point; 18-21 and 21-23. Kate Baker and Emily Hellmuth battled to three sets on Court 5 but eventually fell to give Stanford the match; 22-20, 21-9 and 9-15, while Julia Specher and Kenzey McGatlin secured the Sandy Tigs their second and final point on Court 1; 23-21, 19-21 and 16-14.

After a short break, the Tigers fell to the No. 10 California Bears, 1-4. Starting off, Martin and Finlason fell in straight sets on Court 2; 18-21 and 17-21, while Meyer and Baker also fell on Court 4; 25-27 and 19-21. The next wave of matches was all three set battles between the Tigers and Bears. Hellmuth and Lagemann fought in three sets on Court 5 winning; 19-21, 21-12 and 15-12. Sprecher and McGatlin fell on Court 1 to give the Bears the winning point; 22-20, 21-23 and 8-15, while O’Gorman and Chatellier loss on Court 3; 21-15, 15-21 and 12-15.

LSU 2, Stanford 3

1. Julia Sprecher/ Kenzey McGatlin (LSU) def. Kelly Belardi/ Ruby Sora (STAN) 23-21, 19-21, 16-14

2. Skylar Martin/ Tatum Finlason (LSU) def. Avery Jackson/ Brooke Rockwell (STAN) 21-22, 16-21, 15-10

3. Indigo Clarke/ Clara Stowell (STAN) def. Camryn Chatellier/ Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) 21-18, 23-21

4. Charlotta Bell/ Logan Tusher (STAN) def. Zayna Meyer/ Bella Lagemann (LSU) 21-17, 21-13

5. Elena Fisher/ Chloe Hoffman (STAN) def. Kate Baker Emily Hellmuth (LSU) 20-22, 21-9, 15-9

LSU 1, California 4

1. Emma Donley/ Portia Sherman (CAL) def. Julia Sprecher/ Kenzey McGatlin (LSU) 20-22, 23-21, 15-8

2. Grace Hong/ Marilu Pally (CAL) def. Skylar Martin/ Tatum Finlason (LSU) 21-18, 21-17

3. Gia Fisher/ Ava Haughy (CAL) def. Camryn Chatellier/ Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) 15-21, 21-15, 15-12

4. Mila Vugirncic/ Jenna Colligan (CAL) def. Kate Baker/ Zayna Meyer (LSU) 27-25, 21-19

5. Emily Hellmuth/ Bella Lagemann (LSU) def. Elle Evers/ Mila Yarich (CAL) 19-21, 21-12, 15-12

Up Next

The Sandy Tigs will compete in two matches to finish out the weekend on Saturday, starting at 12:00 PM CT against No.18 Washington, followed by a 4:00 PM CT match against No. 3 USC. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road the following weekend at the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach.