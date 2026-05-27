Southeastern Conference Announces More Early Season Football Games

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The Southeastern Conference Network will kick off its 13th college football season in Columbia, Missouri, on Thursday, Sept. 3 as Missouri hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7 p.m. in one of 37 matchups featuring SEC teams across ESPN networks in the first three weeks of the season, including 10 televised on the SEC Network.

As previously announced, No. 11 LSU (ESPN preseason rankings) will open its season on Sept. 5 in Tiger Stadium against Clemson on ABC at 6:30 p.m. and play at Ole Miss on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

Following the scheduling format that debuted two seasons ago, television windows will be announced for all remaining SEC-controlled games on Wednesday, June 10. The windows are called early with an 11 a.m. to noon start, afternoon with a 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. kickoff, or night with 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. starts.

Select games will be tagged as Flex games with either an afternoon or night window start.

“Inside The 2026 Football Schedule” will break down the full SEC schedule at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10.

KICKOFF WEEK

ESPN networks are home to 61 games during Week 1, beginning Thursday, Sept. 3 and running through Labor Day. SEC Network is set for a tripleheader on the first Saturday of play as Kent State faces South Carolina (11:45 a.m.), North Alabama heads to Arkansas (3:15 p.m.) and Florida Atlantic is at Florida (6:45 p.m.).

Additionally, on the first weekend, ESPN networks highlight multiple SEC teams in action, starting with No. 16 Alabama hosting East Carolina at 11 a.m. on Sept. 5 on ABC. Following that matchup, the Aflack Kickoff Game returns with Auburn and first-year coach Alex Golesh taking on Baylor in Atlanta at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

Closing out the night on ABC is LSU coach Lane Kiffin’s first game with the Tigers against Clemson in prime time at 6:30 p.m.

As part of an ESPN Saturday doubleheader on Sept. 5, the No. 5 Texas Longhorns face Texas State at 2:30, and No. 10 Texas A&M hosts Missouri State at 6 p.m.

The weekend continues in Nashville on Sunday with the inaugural Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff as No. 9 Ole Miss plays No. 21 Louisville in Nissan Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

WEEKS 2 AND 3

Week 2 action is highlighted by the first conference bout of the season when No. 16 Alabama travels to Kentucky on Sept. 12 at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

Week 3 on Sept. 19 closes with one of the most anticipated games of the season as the No. 9 Ole Miss hosts its former coach, Lane Kiffin, and LSU at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

The broadcast schedule for the 2026-27 College Football Playoff will be announced on Monday, June 1. ESPN’s bowl schedule will be revealed on June 3, and the times and windows for the rest of the SEC’s schedule will be unveiled on June 10. Additional scheduling details, including commentator assignments for Kickoff Week, will be announced later this summer.

ESPN Networks – 2026 Early Season SEC Football Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Thu, Sep 3 8 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri SEC Network Sat, Sep 5 Noon East Carolina at No. 16 Alabama ABC Sat, Sep 5 12:45 p.m. Kent State at South Carolina SEC Network Sat, Sep 5 1 p.m. Youngstown State at Kentucky SEC Network+ Sat, Sep 5 3 p.m. Tennessee State at No. 3 Georgia SEC Network+ Sat, Sep 5 3:30 p.m. Aflac Kickoff Game: Baylor vs. Auburn (Atlanta, Ga.) ABC Sat, Sep 5 3:30 p.m. Texas State at No. 5 Texas ESPN Sat, Sep 5 3:30 p.m. Furman at No. 25 Tennessee SEC Network+ Sat, Sep 5 4:15 p.m. North Alabama at Arkansas SEC Network Sat, Sep 5 7 p.m. Missouri State at No. 10 Texas A&M ESPN Sat, Sep 5 7 p.m. Austin Peay at Vanderbilt SEC Network+ Sat, Sep 5 7:30 p.m. Clemson at No. 11 LSU ABC Sat, Sep 5 7:30 p.m. UL Monroe at Mississippi State ESPNU Sat, Sep 5 7:45 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Florida SEC Network Sat, Sep 5 TBD UTEP at No. 13 Oklahoma SEC Network+ Sun, Sep 6 7:30 p.m. Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff: No. 21 Louisville vs. No. 9 Ole Miss (Nashville, Tenn.) ABC Sat, Sep 12 Noon Arizona State at No. 10 Texas A&M ABC Sat, Sep 12 12:45 p.m. Western Kentucky at No. 3 Georgia SEC Network Sat, Sep 12 3:30 p.m. No. 16 Alabama at Kentucky ABC Sat, Sep 12 4:15 p.m. Delaware at Vanderbilt SEC Network Sat, Sep 12 5:30 p.m. Campbell at Florida SEC Network+ Sat, Sep 12 7 p.m. No. 25 Tennessee at Georgia Tech ESPN Sat, Sep 12 7 p.m. Towson at South Carolina SEC Network+ Sat, Sep 12 7:30 p.m. No. 1 Ohio State at No. 5 Texas ABC Sat, Sep 12 7:30 p.m. Louisiana Tech at No. 11 LSU SEC Network+ Sat, Sep 12 7:30 p.m. or 7:45 p.m. Southern Miss at Auburn ESPNU or SEC Network Sat, Sep 12 7:45 p.m. Charlotte at No. 9 Ole Miss ESPN2 or SEC Network Sat, Sep 12 10:15 p.m. Arkansas at No. 18 Utah ESPN Sat, Sep 19 Noon No. 3 Georgia at Arkansas ABC Sat, Sep 19 12:45 p.m. NC State at Vanderbilt SEC Network Sat, Sep 19 12:45 p.m. Troy at Missouri SEC Network+ Sat, Sep 19 3:30 p.m. Florida State at No. 16 Alabama ABC Sat, Sep 19 3:30 p.m. Kentucky at No. 10 Texas A&M ESPN or ESPN2 Sat, Sep 19 4:15 p.m. Mississippi State at South Carolina SEC Network Sat, Sep 19 7 p.m. Florida at Auburn ESPN Sat, Sep 19 7:30 p.m. No. 11 LSU at No. 9 Ole Miss ABC Sat, Sep 19 7:30 p.m. New Mexico at No. 13 Oklahoma ESPN2 Sat, Sep 19 7:45 p.m. Kennesaw State at No. 25 Tennessee SEC Network Sat, Sep 19 8 p.m. UTSA at No. 5 Texas SEC Network+ Fri, Nov 27 Noon Mississippi State at No. 9 Ole Miss ABC Fri, Nov 27 3:30 p.m. Florida at Florida State ABC Fri, Nov 27 7:30 p.m. No. 5 Texas at No. 10 Texas A&M ABC Sat, Dec 5 4 p.m. SEC Championship Game (Atlanta, Ga.) ABC

*Rankings from ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25