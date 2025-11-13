South Carolina Is In LSU Guard MiLaysia Fulwiley’s Rearview Mirror

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley has been everything she was made out to be since transferring from South Carolina to the Tigers after last season.

ESPN listed Fulwiley as the No. 5 transfer in the nation out of the NCAA Transfer Portal window last spring. At first, many questioned Fulwiley’s fit with LSU as she played mostly wing with the Gamecocks. And LSU coach Kim Mulkey has her at point guard in addition to shooting guard.

But any doubts about her place in LSU’s system have quickly faded.

MILAYSIA FULWILEY HAS SPARKED LSU THIS SEASON, BUT DON’T CALL HER A SPARK PLUG

Through the Tigers’ first four games, the Columbia, South Carolina, native is averaging 17 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists off the bench as LSU’s sixth woman, which was her role at South Carolina as she was named Sixth Woman of the Year after last season.

Fulwiley led LSU (4-0) with 22 points in the 117-59 win over Charlotte on Wednesday night. She added three steals and two assists in just 16 minutes.

Fulwiley has been effective and efficient in her new role at LSU. She’s shooting a career-best 60.9% from the field and 43.8% from three-point range for the Tigers, who next play at Tulane on Monday.

“I’m a great driver, so I think that opens up my three-point shot,” she said. “And it’s all about being confident. I’m a very confident player, and when it’s going in, I’m going to keep just letting it fly.”

Fulwiley is averaging four steals a game.

“Don’t let them score, really, it’s that simple. Just don’t let your man score,” Fulwiley said. “And just build pressure when you’re on the ball. Pressure the ball so that it’s hard for them to make passes.”

She has found freedom and is thriving in Mulkey’s system so far.

“I feel confident,” she said. “I feel comfortable, and I’m just glad that I’m here. I feel blessed.”

LSU’s fans have welcomed her, even though she played for a former bitter rival that Mulkey has struggled to beat.

“When the crowd gets going, it kind of motivates you to keep going,” she said. “So, just to hear how everybody was so excited for me, it made me feel like I picked the right school, and I was just happy.”