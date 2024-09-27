South Alabama Director of Athletics Joel Erdmann previews matchup with LSU Tigers

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – September 27, 2024 | South Alabama’s football program was established in 2009. The team played its first game in 2009 and went undefeated in its first two seasons. In 2011, it began transitioning to FBS status. The Jaguars joined the Sun Belt Conference in 2012, but were not eligible for the conference title or bowl games. In 2013, the team gained full FBS status. Under Coach Joey Jones, it made its first bowl game appearance in 2014. The Jaguars have had three head coaches since then: Steve Campbell, Kane Wommack, and Major Applewhite. Dr. Joel Erdmann is entering his 12th year as Director of Athletics at the University of South Alabama, leading the most successful era in the university’s history. Erdmann’s motto, “graduation, citizenship, championships,” drives his department’s core values. His impact includes record-breaking student-athlete performances, the start of an NCAA Division I FBS football program, and unprecedented fundraising. Erdmann’s leadership has led to top Academic Progress Rate scores and GPA, as well as four-straight Sun Belt Conference All-Sports Championship Vic Bubas Cups. He has also overseen new construction and renovations in every sport and facility.
