Sources: Brian Kelly Adding Assistant Director of Football Operations to His Staff

Ricky Jackson, a seasoned college football veteran with experience at notable HBCUs, is now making the leap to the highly competitive Southeastern Conference, according to FootballScoop.com.

Jackson is leaving his role as head of football operations and player personnel at celebrated HBCU program Southern to join Brian Kelly’s staff at LSU.

Specifically, sources have revealed that Jackson will serve as assistant director of football operations for LSU.

This move comes after Jackson’s successful service at Southern, where he held dual off-the-field roles managing day-to-day operations and assisting in building the team’s roster.

A former starter at Grambling, where he helped win an HBCU National Championship, Los Angeles native Jackson has previous collegiate coaching experience under Doug Williams at Grambling and multiple seasons at Prairie View A&M.

LSU, heading into its third season with Kelly at the helm, kicks off their 2024 season in just 15 days on September 1st against USC at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Tigers will then have their first home game a week later before beginning SEC play on September 14th against South Carolina. They will also host UCLA on September 21st after the PAC-12 team recently joined the Big Ten.