Sons Of LSU AD Verge Ausberry, Interim Coach Frank Wilson And Former Coach Brian Kelly Graduate

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Some well-known names were among the three LSU football players and one former Tiger who graduated on Thursday during fall commencement.

LSU defensive back Austin Ausberry, who is the son of LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, former player Frank “Quad” Wilson IV, who is the son of LSU interim football coach Frank Wilson, and Kenzel Kelly, the son of former head coach Brian Kelly, graduated along with defensive end Patrick Payton.

Congratulations to our four student-athletes on earning their degrees! #LSUGrad 🎓 pic.twitter.com/udVsBqykF9 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 18, 2025

Ausberry graduated with a degree in finance, while Wilson and Payton each earned diplomas in interdisciplinary studies, and Kelly graduated with a master’s degree in sport management science. He earned his undergraduate degree from Grand Valley State in Allendale, Michigan, where his father was the head coach from 1991-2003 and won Division II national championships in 2002 and ’03.

LSU FOOTBALL GRADUATES, FALL 2025

College of Human Sciences & Education – Kenzel Kelly, Master of Science in Sport Management

College of Humanities & Social Sciences – Patrick Payton, Interdisciplinary Studies; Frank (Quad) Wilson IV, Interdisciplinary Studies

E. J. Ourso College of Business – Austin Ausberry, Finance