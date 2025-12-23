Son Of Lane Kiffin Will Be A Long Pass Away From His Dad As A University High Quarterback

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Knox Kiffin, the son of new LSU head football coach Lane Kiffin, confirmed on social media on Monday previous reports that he will be playing at University High on the LSU campus next season. He will be transferring to U-High for classes that start on Jan. 5 after playing for Oxford High last season when his dad was coaching at Ole Miss.

BREAKING: Class of 2028 QB Knox Kiffin will attend U-High and is set to enroll in January, he tells me for @RivalsHS



Through 6 games last season at Oxford High, he totaled 1,403 yards & 16 TDs



He’s the son of LSU Head Coach Lane Kiffinhttps://t.co/npJffIwegb pic.twitter.com/U8NrUqDnMe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 23, 2025

Kiffin and his mother Layla visited U-High on Monday, Nov. 17, when she and other Kiffin family members were visiting the LSU campus and Baton Rouge as Lane Kiffin was considering an LSU offer to be the Tigers’ coach. He accepted the offer on Nov. 29, flew to Baton Rouge the next day and was introduced as LSU’s coach on Monday, Dec. 1.

The Kiffins also considered Catholic High and Zachary High for Knox, who was named after the city of Knoxville when he was born there in 2008 as his dad was Tennessee’s coach at the time.

Kiffin (6-foot-2, 170 pounds)n completed 67-of-114 passes for 1,264 yards and 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions in six starts in 2025 for Oxford High, which he helped lead into the state playoffs. Kiffin also rushed for 167 yards with two touchdowns.

Oxford (MS) Knox Kiffin throws a DIME for 6️⃣🎯



The sophomore QB throws for two touchdowns in a 33-23 victory over Clinton.



(via @JaredERedding)



Recap: https://t.co/CutQqz45JC https://t.co/e4FBTj9lFX pic.twitter.com/DPOQXWB1O7 — Rivals High School (@RivalsHS) October 25, 2025



Oxford High finished at 11-2 with a 21-20 loss to Tupelo High in Mississippi Class 7A semifinals on Nov. 28 with Lane Kiffin in attendance.

Coach Kiffin had just won his last game as Ole Miss’ coach earlier that Friday day at Mississippi State to finish 11-1 on the season for the Rebels’ first 11-win regular season in history that also clinched a home playoff game for the Rebels on Dec. 20 in which they beat Tulane..

University High (10-3) reached the semifinals of the Louisiana High School Division II Select playoffs before losing to eventual state champion St. Charles Catholic.

Kiffin is unranked on all recruiting websites, but he holds several offers from Division 1 programs, including California, Washington, SMU, Arkansas State, East Carolina, Georgia State, Florida International and Western Kentucky.