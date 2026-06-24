Someone Up There Must Like John Brady, Because He Was La. Sports Hall Of Fame Bound Long Before He Knew It

(Fourth in a series on inductees into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches on Saturday.)

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Former LSU men’s basketball coach John Brady wanted to be a coach back when he

was at McComb High in Mississippi in the early 1970s.

But little did he know that the contacts he would make by chance would lead to the

promised land of the 2006 Final Four, induction into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame last

fall, the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame last May and now,

the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches this weekend.

Brady is part of the 12-member Class of 2026 going into the LSHOF to culminate three

days of festivities from Thursday to Saturday in Natchitoches (7 p.m. Saturday, LBP, WLAE in New Orleans).

La. Sports Hall of Fame Tickets – go to LaSportsHall.com or call 318-238-4255.

For example, how would Brady have known that the Hattiesburg High guard who defended

him in high school games and in junior high – Tim Floyd – would become a college head

coach and one day hire him?

Or how he happened to catch on with Mississippi State basketball coach Kermit Davis

as a graduate assistant and become friends with Kermit Davis Jr., who would later

become his top assistant coach at LSU and a lifelong friend.

Or that one of his best friends in his early 20s would happen to be the son of Joe “String

Music” Dean of SEC basketball television fame and a well-heeled Converse shoes marketing executive.

It was Dean who would one day become LSU’s athletic director — and would hire Brady as the

Tigers’ basketball coach.

“I’m telling you, the dominoes were falling, and I didn’t even know what was going on,”

Brady said. “I had no idea. It’s crazy now.”

There were also coaching mentors he would learn from, such as his McComb High

coach, Bobby Nelson, and his college coach at Belhaven in Jackson – Mississippi

Sports Hall of Fame coach Charlie Rugg.

And the head coaches he would study and glean more from as an assistant – like Kermit Davis as

a grad assistant at Mississippi State (1976-77) and as an assistant under Bob Boyd at Mississippi State (1982-86), Richard Williams at Mississippi State (1986-90) and Tim Floyd at UNO (1990-91).

From each, he learned similar old school fundamentals.

“Bobby Nelson is a great guy and had a big influence on me,” Brady said. “Charlie Rugg

was at Belhaven and had a huge influence on me. I always thought about coaching

when I was playing, because it was the only thing I really felt comfortable as far as what

I was going to do.”

But he had to get the jobs first.

Happy Father’s day Big Kerm! The very best! Love ya❤️❤️🏀 pic.twitter.com/a7Ob8R5YBU — Kermit Davis (@kermitdavisjr) June 21, 2026

So, after graduating from Belhaven with a business degree in 1976, Brady enrolled at

Mississippi State for a master’s degree in education to coach. He sent a resume and

letter to coach Kermit Davis, who hired him.

There he met Joe Dean Jr., who had just finished playing at State and was a graduate assistant.

“Joe Dean Jr. and I became best friends,” Brady said. “I used to go home with Joe on

weekends to Baton Rouge and hang out at his house with his dad. It’s amazing how

that all worked.”

Soon, Joe Dean Sr. was the star of Brady’s resume.

“It changed my life,” Brady said. “Joe Dean was the Converse shoe man. He knew

everybody. My connection with Kermit and his dad changed my life, too. That all played

a huge part in me coming to LSU.”

But first, Dean helped Brady land the coaching job at Crowley High in 1977. Brady won

at Crowley and was named the Louisiana Sports Writers’ Association Class AAA coach

of the year in 1981.

“He embraced a collegiate blueprint as though we were in college,” said James Moore,

who played on Crowley’s 1980-81 team. “He put Crowley on the map. He promoted his

teams all over Crowley at grocery stores, churches, businesses.”

Hate I will miss this one but will be there in late June. Congrats to a great coach and a Hall of Fame human. Congrats Coach! https://t.co/s3ohBmJc6x — Chris Blair 🐅🎙 (@LSUTigersVoice) May 2, 2026

Brady also attended many LSU basketball games as coach Dale Brown took the Tigers

to an SEC title in 1979, the Elite Eight in 1980 and the Final Four in 1981.

Brown recruited Crowley, and so did that Hattiesburg guy, Tim Floyd, a Don Haskins

assistant at Texas-El Paso who recruited Crowley forwards Jerome Batiste and Greg

Lazard.

“I went over there for players and ended up finding one of the greatest hires I ever

made,” Floyd said. “I suggested to coach Haskins we hire him.”

But Brady instead returned to Mississippi State to coach under Boyd, who was USC’s

coach from 1967-79 and a nemesis of UCLA legend John Wooden. The two players

came with Brady to State. Neither stayed, but Brady did and learned with fellow

assistants Richard Williams and Larry Eustachy, who would soon become head coaches.

“Bob Boyd taught me how to communicate the game to players,” Brady said. “Bob was

the best communicator I’ve ever been around in terms of details in his teaching. And he

held players accountable.”

When Boyd retired in 1986, Williams replaced him and kept Brady. But Brady later moved to

UNO to coach under Floyd in 1990-91.

“Tim reiterated what I always believed in — defending without fouling, rebounding, taking

care of the ball, getting a quality shot,” Brady said.

After one season with Floyd, Brady got the head coaching job at Samford in

Birmingham, Alabama, over bigger names like Mark Gottfried and Matt Doherty. Why?

Dean.

“Joe Dean helped me get every job I ever had,” Brady said.

Brady quickly turned around Samford, which was coming off six straight single-digit-win

seasons. Brady went 17-10 in his first season and won back-to-back Trans America

West titles in 1996 and ‘97.

“That place was asleep,” then-Birmingham News columnist Kevin Scarbinsky said. “I

remember John counted the number of people at his first game. It was in the low

hundreds. He vowed that he was going to fill the building, and eventually he did.”

Brady never took Samford to the NCAA Tournament, but he did become Cinderella on

Dec. 2, 1996. Boyd was an assistant on LSU’s staff at the time and had warned Brown.

“You better be ready,” Boyd said. “That SOB could come in here and cut us up.”

And Samford won, 53-50.

Brown had announced before the season that the 1996-97 season – his 25th – would be

his last. And Brady struck while the victory was still hot. He called Dean the next day.

“I want to be the next basketball coach at LSU,” he told him.

“John, I love you like a son,” Dean said. “But I can’t hire you at LSU from Samford.”

Brady said to keep him in mind anyway.

At this time, the NCAA was investigating LSU over its recruitment of star Baton Rouge

forward Lester Earl. And one-by-one, the top candidates removed themselves. It came

down to Ole Miss coach Rob Evans or Brady.

“If Rob doesn’t take it, I’m sending the plane to pick you up,” Dean told Brady.

“I was pumped. I didn’t care if they were going on 10-year probation,” Brady said. “And I

got the call.”

But Brady took over a program coming off four straight losing seasons, too.

“I talked to him the night before he went down there,” Scarbinsky said. “And he told me

he could get LSU to the Final Four. He really did. He had such confidence.”

But not many players. He inherited seven, but three quit during his first team meeting.

“Any ideas?” Brady asked assistant coach and old friend Kermit Davis Jr. after the meeting as the players packed their bags and left.

“Yeah,” Davis said. “Let’s not have any more team meetings.”

Forward Stromile Swift of Shreveport turned around the future of LSU basketball when he led the Tigers and coach John Brady to the 2000 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 LSU photo

Brady had losing seasons in 1997-98 and 1998-99. Then the NCAA sanctions hit and

LSU lost six scholarships through 2002. Still, Brady and assistants Butch Pierre and

Davis signed one of the nation’s top players in forward Stromile Swift of Fair Park High in Shreveport.

At first, Swift did not like Brady and considered leaving the team, but his mother did like Brady and ordered him to stay. And soon, Swift became indoctrinated to Brady Ball and thrived.

As a sophomore in 1999-2000, the 6-foot-10 Swift led LSU to the Sweet 16 with a 28-6 finish and first

SEC title since 1991 at 12-4.

“I appreciate you coach,” Swift told Brady at a 25-year reunion of that team in Baton

Rouge as both choked up. “I needed a coach like you. He was a tough coach, and he

made us better.”

Once the sanctions stopped, LSU returned to NCAA Tournaments in 2003 and ’05

before a magical 2005-06 when the Tigers won another SEC title at 14-2 and reached

the school’s first Final Four since 1986 and finished 27-9.

In the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons, Brady had the best two-year SEC record at 26-6.

Kentucky coach Tubby Smith, who won the 1998 national title, was 23-9 in the SEC from in 2004-05 and 2005-06.

Florida coach Billy Donovan, who won the 2006 and ’07 national titles, was 22-10 in the SEC over the same span.

At 47-19 and 26-6, Brady authored LSU’s best run since Dale Brown went 57-11 and 31-5 with an Elite Eight and Final Four in the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons – those glory years with a young and dreaming Brady watching at the Assembly Center as Crowley’s coach.

Longer, editor’s cut will be in Tiger Rag this week. — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 21, 2026

“I didn’t like John Brady at first,” Brown said just recently. “But I grew to admire and

respect him as a coach and a man. He did a wonderful job with his Final Four team and

really should’ve got to coach longer. I’m proud of him.”

Brady often praised Brown after big wins and brought him up continuously in the 2006 Final Four run – 20 years after Brown’s last Final Four team of 1986.

“One of my favorite things about finding success as LSU’s coach and after was becoming friends with coach Brown,” Brady said.

Floyd looks at Brady’s career similar to how Brown has.

“I always respected his journey. He didn’t take any shortcuts,” Floyd said. “His greatest

strength was holding great players to a standard and making them accountable.”

He got that from Boyd.

“He was not afraid to be direct with his players. He coached with his gut. And

accountability was everything to him,” Floyd said.

The magic quickly ended, though, as Brady fell to 17-15 and 5-11 in the SEC in 2006-07.

Then he was fired midway through 2007-08 at 8-13 and 1-6 in the SEC. Never mind that

his best player – forward Tasmin Mitchell from the 2006 Final Four team – was lost for virtually all of the season with a

leg injury. Blossoming center Chris Johnson also missed seven games with a broken hand.

“And 18 months before he was at the Final Four? You’ve got to be kidding me,” Floyd

said, still angry 18 years later. “His best player was out. I didn’t agree with the firing at

all.”

LSHOF 2026 CLASS FEATURE: @LSUBasketball’s @JohnBrady_Coach was making connections for his future before he even knew he had one https://t.co/D23d5Mouzw via @lasportshall — Louisiana Sports HOF (@LaSportsHall) June 20, 2026

Brady quickly got another job at Arkansas State for the next season and won two Sun

Belt Conference West titles before retiring in 2016.

He received a third SEC championship ring from LSU a year after he left in 2009. Trent

Johnson, the coach who replaced him at LSU, thought it only fair as he won the

SEC in his first season with Mitchell, Johnson and other top players left by Brady, such

as guard Marcus Thornton and Temple playing major roles.

“Tasmin and Garrett might have asked him to do that, but Trent did it,” Brady said. “And I

really appreciated it.”

People liked Brady, and he didn’t even know it.

Brady would get one more SEC title ring when LSU coach Will Wade won the league in 2019

with Brady as the LSU Radio Network game analyst, where he will remains as Wade

has returned to coach the Tigers again after the 2025-26 season.

“So, I got four rings and only won two as coach,” Brady laughed. “I didn’t leave LSU all mad. And coming

back to do radio helped my legacy by people seeing me in a different light. It’s helped

me go to this nice place with LSU people now, which I’m blown away by. I’m just so

humbled by it and these Halls of Fame. I’m a lucky guy.”