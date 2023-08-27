Solid gold performers: Mondo Duplantis, Sha’Carri Richardson deliver stunning efforts to win World Championships

Former LSU All-American Mondo Duplantis successfully defend his title at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Duplantis, who competes for his mother’s home country of Sweden, won the third World Championship of his career with a clearance of 6.10 meters (20 feet) – his 50th clearance of at least 6 meters in his career. He’s also the reigning Olympic champion.

He attempted to break his own world outdoor record of 20-4 ¼ with three attempts at 20-5 ¼ but narrowly missed on all three tries.

Another former LSU All-American was able to add to her gold medal count at the World Championships when sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson became the first U.S. female sprinter since Carmelita Jeter in 2011 to win two gold medals.

Richardson, who earlier won the 100 meters and was third in the 200, anchored the record-setting U.S. 4×100 relay team to first place over Jamaica.

She took the baton from Gabby Thomas and finished in a time of 41.03 seconds. The team also consisted of Tamara Davis and Twanisha Terry.