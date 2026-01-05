So, What Happened To “Portal King” Lane Kiffin? LSU Opens Transfer Window With A Whimper

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin, AKA “The Portal King,” has not exactly opened the NCAA Transfer Portal window with a splash.

In fact, the splash of other programs getting major quarterback commitments is dousing Kiffin and his staff. Entering day four of the portal window that lasts through Jan. 16, LSU has all of one commitment. And that is the No. 40 wide receiver in the country in Jackson Harris of Hawaii.

Meanwhile, LSU quarterback target Brendan Sorsby, the No. 2 player in the portal by 247sports.com and No. 2 at his position from Cincinnati, has committed to Texas Tech after a visit there on Friday.

LSU’s other primary quarterback target – Ole Miss senior Trinidad Chambliss – has agreed to re-sign with Ole Miss should his appeal to the NCAA grant him another senior season, according to a report by Yahoo Sports on Monday morning.

Sorsby is one of six of the top 10 rated quarterbacks by 247sports.com to already commit to another school that is not LSU over the weekend.

No. 3 quarterback Drew Mestemaker of North Texas is headed to Oregon State. No. 7 Byrum Brown of South Florida is Auburn bound. No. 8 Rocco Becht of Iowa State is going to Penn State. No. 9 Josh Hoover of TCU is headed to Indiana, and No. 10 Austin Simmons of Ole Miss is going to Missouri. LSU was not targeting those, but other schools are getting their man, while LSU has not yet.

LSU target and No. 1 ranked transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State is still non-committed as is LSU target D.J. Lagway, the No. 4 quarterback of Florida.

Kiffin came to LSU after the 2025 regular season at Ole Miss known as “The Portal King,” as he signed three top two portal classes with the Rebels from 2022 through 2024 – No. 1 in ’24 with 26 signees, No. 2 in 2023 with 23 additions and No. 2 in 2022 with 20 signees. His 2025 portal class at Ole Miss was No. 4 with 30 signees.

Other top 10 quarterbacks who have not committed yet are No. 5 Dylan Raiola of Nebraska and No. 6 Duece Knight of Auburn.

LSU PORTAL EXITS

Two LSU players who entered the portal have committed elsewhere – sophomore defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux of Ruston High in Ruston has committed to Kentucky and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Coen Echols of Katy High in Katy, Texas, has committed to Texas A&M.

NEW LSU PORTAL ENTRIES

Three reserve LSU players have entered the portal – true freshman wide receiver Taron Francis of Edna Karr High in New Orleans, redshirt freshman offensive tackle Ethan Calloway of Lake Norman High in Mooresville, North Carolina, and true freshman defensive tackle Zion Williams of Lufkin High in Lufkin, Texas.