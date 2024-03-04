So now that the LSU gymnastics team hasn’t won the SEC since Kentucky beat Florida… What’s next?

The Climb isn’t finished just yet… gymnastics is a unique sport, the seeding for the upcoming SEC championship meet on March 23 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans will be based on each team’s National Qualifying Score (NQS). Despite finishing second to Florida and losing in Gainesville, LSU currently holds the SEC’s highest NQS at 197.885.

A narrow victory for Florida against Kentucky on Sunday prevented the LSU gymnastics team from securing a share of the Southeastern Conference regular season championship.

Had Kentucky defeated Florida, it would have resulted in a three-way tie for the title among Kentucky, Florida, and LSU. However, the Wildcats fell short, and the Gators claimed a 198.225-198.100 victory.

With a 6-1 record in the SEC, Florida secured the top spot, while LSU finished at 5-2, and Kentucky ended the season with a 4-3 record.

LSU will head down the road to the Raising Cane’s River Center this Friday, where they will face Auburn, George Washington and Texas Woman’s on March 8 at 6 p.m. CT.