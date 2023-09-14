Smoothie King Center selected to host 2024 SEC Gymnastics Championships

The Southeastern Conference will host the 2024 SEC Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on March 23.

The Smoothie King Center was the site of the 2019 SEC Gymnastics Championships, where an event-record crowd of 10,505 attended the two-session competition.

“New Orleans has proven to be an exciting location for the SEC Gymnastics Championship in the past, and we are pleased the event will return to the Smoothie King Center in 2024,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “The City of New Orleans is widely known for hosting the premier championship events in all sports and will once again provide a memorable venue for our student-athletes, their families and fans. We look forward to another successful SEC Gymnastics Championship in New Orleans.”

The Smoothie King Center is a state-of-the-art venue adjacent to Caesars Superdome and situated on the 55-acre campus of the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District. It is home to the New Orleans Pelicans and has previously hosted regionals for the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments and two Women’s Final Fours.

“We are thrilled the Southeastern Conference has chosen to bring the SEC Gymnastics Championship back to New Orleans and the Smoothie King Center in 2024,” ASM Global and Smoothie King Center General Manager Evan Holmes said. “The record-breaking attendance at the 2019 Championship held in New Orleans was a testament to not only the regional appreciation for elite gymnastics but also the city’s ability to create a one-of-a-kind environment for student-athletes, fans, and coaches.”