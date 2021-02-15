Smart, Thomas sweep weekly SEC basketball honors

LSU guards Javonte Smart and Cam Thomas combined to average 46 points per game last week in wins over Mississippi State and Tennessee.

The rest of the SEC noticed.

On Monday,, Smart was named the SEC Player of the Week, while for the third time this year Thomas was named the league’s Freshman of the Week.

Smart, a junior from Baton Rouge, averaged 21 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 69.6 percent (16-of-23) from the field in the two wins. Smart recorded his second career double double at Mississippi State with 11 assists to go with 22 points.

Smart helped LSU defeat Tennessee for the third straight year, scoring 20 or more in all three wins. He had a seven-point run of his own early in the second half to push LSU’s lead to double digits against the Vols.

He was also named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Men’s Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Thomas, from Chesapeake, Virginia, averaged 25 points, 4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the games against State and the Volunteers. He scored 25 points in each game, giving him now 14 games of 20 or more this season, the most by a Division I freshman this season. He has scored 20 or more points in five straight games.

The Tigers are 13-6 overall and in a tie for second in the Southeastern Conference at 8-4, play at Ole Miss on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.