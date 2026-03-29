Slow Start Haunts LSU In 8-4 Loss To No. 5 Oklahoma In Series Finale

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

No. 20 LSU softball’s nightmare first inning proved costly in its 8-4 loss to No. 5 Oklahoma in Sunday’s series finale at Tiger Park.

The Tigers fell behind early after surrendering four runs in the opening frame, allowing the Sooners to build a comfortable lead.

Junior Cece Cellura (4-4) was charged with the loss in the circle after giving up three runs on three hits and recording just one out before sophomore Jayden Heavener came on in relief.

In the seventh inning, senior outfielder Jalia Lassiter and junior second baseman Sierra Daniel reached first and second with one out via a walk and a single. Sophomore first baseman Tori Edwards struck out for the second out, but sophomore outfielder Alix Franklin followed with a single up the middle to score Lassiter, cutting the lead to 8-4.

The streaking junior shortstop Kylee Edwards stepped up to try to extend the game but flew out to right field, ending the game.

Kylee Edwards led off the bottom of the sixth with her second home run of the day and third of the weekend, cutting Oklahoma’s lead to 8–3. It was her sixth of the season.

The Sooners added another run in the top of the sixth with a solo shot – their fourth home run of the day – to extend the lead to 8-2.

Oklahoma regained all the momentum in the top of the fifth inning. Heavener allowed back-to-back singles with one out before senior infielder Isabela Emerling hit a three-run homer to center field, extending the Sooners’ lead to 7-2.

Both teams went quiet in the third and fourth innings.

LSU wasn’t going to go down without a fight. In the top of the second, Kylee Edwards launched a line drive over the left field wall to cut Oklahoma’s lead to 4-1. It was her fifth home run of the season and her fourth in the last seven games.

The Tigers kept it going. In the very next at-bat, Lorenz blasted a ball over the left field wall to make it 4-2.

WE'RE GOIN' BACK-TO-BACK 🔁



Char now goes YARD! pic.twitter.com/E17Se3kPhF — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) March 29, 2026

After having its 22-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, Oklahoma came out with urgency. The Sooners opened the game with a double to left field, and freshman catcher Kendall Wells followed with a home run to right field to give them a 2-0 lead.

In the very next at-bat, sophomore infielder Gabbie Garcia added a solo shot over the left field wall to extend the lead to 3-0. Heavener relieved Cellura but allowed an RBI single, pushing Oklahoma’s advantage to 4-0 early.

Up Next

LSU will travel to Columbia later this week for a must-win three-game series against Missouri, set for Thursday through Saturday.