Skip Bertman’s Wife Sandy Passes Away

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Former LSU baseball coach and athletic director Skip Bertman’s wife Sandy Bertman passed away late Thursday night in Baton Rouge after fighting cancer for approximately three years.

The former Sandra Schwartz, a native of Brooklyn, New York, was 87 years old.

Skip and Sandy were married for 63 years and had four daughters – Jan, Jodi, Lisa and Lori – and doted on four grandchildren – Sophie, Isaac, Sam and Ezra.

Sandy was a teacher at Madie Ives Elementary School in Miami, Florida, in 1961, when she met Skip, who was also teaching there at the time. They got engaged three months later and were married on Feb. 11, 1962.

After a successful baseball head coaching career at Miami Beach High and as an associate head coach at the University of Miami, Skip and Sandy and their daughters moved to Baton Rouge in the summer of 1983 after Skip was named LSU’s head baseball coach for the 1984 season.

The Bertmans have lived at the same house near LSU since 1983. Daughters Jan, Jodi and Lori and Skip had been helping take care of their mother at home.

The couple’s daughter, Dr. Lisa Jo Bertman Pate, died in 2012 because of cancer.

Funeral arrangements for Sandy Bertman are pending.