Skip Bertman’s Grandson To Pitch For Rougarou Saturday In BR After Bertman Book Signing

It will be Skip Bertman Night at Pete Goldsby Field in downtown Baton Rouge Saturday night as the Baton Rouge Rougarou college baseball summer team hosts the Victoria (Texas) Generals at 7 p.m.

Bertman will be signing copies of his book, “Everything Matters In Baseball: The Skip Bertman Story,” before the game, beginning at 6 p.m. Fans can bring a book they already have or purchase one at the game.

Then Bertman will watch his grandson, sophomore right-handed pitcher Ezra Pate of Division III Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, start on the mound for the Rougarou against the Victoria Generals in a Texas College League game. Pate has been living this summer with Bertman and pitching for the Rougarou team, which is owned by former LSU pitcher and Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame CEO Ronnie Rantz.

Former LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman at the Tigers national championship celebration last month in Alex Box Stadium for title No. 8. Bertman won the first five from 1991-2000.

Pate was a freshman last season at Bates, but missed the season with an injury. He went to high school at The Phelps School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, where he was captain of the baseball team and second team All-Pennsylvania after reaching the 2022 state playoffs. He also played n the basketball team that reached the 2023 state playoff quarterfinals. He also went to Bridgton Academy in North Bridgton, Maine.

Ezra is the son of Bertman’s daughter, Dr. Lisa Jo Pate, who died in 2012 at the age of 44 from cancer, and Dr. Drew Pate. Lisa Jo Pate was a clinical psychologist on the faculty at Harvard’s OCD Institute in Belmont, Massachusetts, and previously at Tulane’s Medical School (2001-2004). She graduated from Tulane’s Newcomb College in 1989 and earned a doctorate in clinical psychology from LSU in 1999.

In the Bates College baseball media guide, Ezra Pate lists Bertman as “the most influential person he knows” and Bertman’s biography as his “favorite book.” Asked to name a place he visited that made a lasting impression, he wrote, “baseball field.”