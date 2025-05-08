Skip Bertman To Sign Copies Of His Book, ‘Everything Matters In Baseball,’ At LSU-Arkansas Game At The Box On Saturday

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU legend Skip Bertman will sign copies of his biography on Saturday outside of Alex Box Stadium before the Tigers’ baseball game versus Arkansas in the last home regular season series of the season for the Tigers.

Bertman will be signing copies of “Everything Matters in Baseball – The Skip Bertman Story” next to the statue bearing his likeness at Championship Plaza in front of the stadium.

LSU legend Skip Bertman to sign copies of biography Saturday at his Alex Box statue File photo

Tiger Rag Magazine editor Glenn Guilbeau, the book’s author who covered Bertman’s teams at Tiger Rag (1984-85), the Alexandria Town Talk (1987-93) and the Baton Rouge Advocate (1998-2001), will join Bertman at the event and will also be signing books.

Former LSU legendary baseball coach Skip Bertman (left) and author Glenn Guilbeau sign copies of Guilbeau’s book on Bertman at an LSU game last season at Alex Box Stadium. (File photo).

The signing period will take place from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday before the 5:30 p.m. clash between No. 3 LSU (38-11, 15-9 Southeastern Conference) and No. 2 Arkansas (40-9, 17-7 SEC).

Guilbeau, who started at Tiger Rag just as Bertman was taking over at LSU in 1983, chronicles Bertman’s remarkable construction of the LSU baseball program as head coach into a five-time national championship winner. The book includes Bertman’s time as LSU’s innovative athletic director from 2001-09 and his early years as associate head coach at the University of Miami.

Fans may either bring a book to be signed or purchase one at the pregame signing. Books may also be ordered at www.acadianhouse.com and can be purchased at Barnes & Noble stores in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans.