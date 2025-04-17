Skip Bertman to Sign Books at Alex Box Stadium before April 26 and May 10 Baseball Games

LSU legend Skip Bertman will sign copies of his biography outside of Alex Box Stadium before the Tigers’ home baseball games versus Tennessee on Saturday, April 26, and versus Arkansas on Saturday, May 10.

Bertman will sign copies of “Everything Matters in Baseball – The Skip Bertman Story” next to the statue bearing his likeness at Championship Plaza in front of the Box. Glenn Guilbeau, the book’s author and Tiger Rag Magazine editor, will join Bertman at the events and will be signing books with him.

The signing periods will be from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, prior to the nationally televised 7 p.m. LSU-Tennessee game on ESPNU, and from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 10 before the 5:30 p.m. LSU-Arkansas game.

Guilbeau covered Bertman from the Hall of Fame coach’s very beginnings at LSU as he was in his first job at Tiger Rag in the fall of 1983, shortly after Bertman’s arrival from Miami, where he was the associate head coach and pitching coach fresh off the Hurricanes’ 1982 national championship. Guilbeau reported on Bertman’s first two seasons at LSU in 1984 and ’85 for Tiger Rag before covering his teams again from 1989 through 1993, including his first three national titles, for the Alexandria Town Talk. Guilbeau later covered Bertman’s fifth and final national championship season in 2000 for the Baton Rouge Advocate as well as Bertman’s final season in 2001.

The book also covers Bertman’s time as LSU athletic director from 2001-09 as Guilbeau covered that for the Advocate until 2005 and then for USA TODAY Louisiana. The book chronicles Bertman’s remarkable construction of the LSU baseball program as head coach into a five-time national championship winner and innovative athletic director. He hired four coaches who went on to win national championships – Les Miles in football in 2007, Dennis Shaver in women’s track outdoor in 2008, Paul Mainieri in baseball in 2009 and Chuck Winstead in men’s golf in 2015.

SKIP BERTMAN BOOK DETAILS HIS BRILLIANCE

Fans may either bring a book to be signed or purchase one at the pregame signing. Books can be ordered online at www.acadianhouse.com.

The book is also available via Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble bookstores in Baton Rouge, including on the LSU campus, in Metairie and in Lafayette. The book is also for sale at Octavia Books in New Orleans.