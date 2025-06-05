Skip Bertman Previews Super Regional And Reviews Casan Evans And “The Greatest” – Jay Johnson

It’s that time of year in Baton Rouge! It’s hot, and it’s NCAA playoff baseball at Alex Box Stadium. The Tigers host West Virginia in a best-of-three Super Regional at 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN and at 5 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2 with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Skip Bertman, who won five national championships in Omaha from 1991-2000, joins Tiger Rag for his second “On Base With Skip Bertman” podcast and discusses the Tigers’ 10-6 win over Arkansas-Little Rock behind freshman right-hander Casan Evans and what lies ahead for LSU in the Super. Bertman also talks the pitching strategy that LSU coach Jay Johnson has borrowed from the legend.

For more on Bertman, buy his book, “Everything Matters In Baseball – The Skip Bertman Story” at www.acadianhouse.com or at Barnes & Noble bookstores in Baton Rouge and the New Orleans area.