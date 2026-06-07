Skip Bertman National Coach Of The Year To Be Announced Saturday At The College World Series

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The Skip Bertman National Coach of the Year Award, presented by the College Baseball Foundation and sponsored by Marucci Sports, is regarded as one of the premier coaching awards in college baseball. It was created in 2013 to honor the finest in college baseball coaching regardless of classification. It is not just for those who win games, but for those who build programs, shape players, and set a standard for the sport.

Named for LSU legend Skip Bertman, the first coach inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006, the award recognizes a leader whose influence extends well beyond the diamond.

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Bertman built LSU baseball up tremendously, beginning in the 1984 season, after it had fallen on hard times for several years. He directed the Tigers to their first trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, in just his third season in 1986. Ten more trips to Omaha would follow before he retired after the 2001 season and took over as LSU’s athletic director.

It was 30 years June 8 that Warren Morris hit THE Walk-Off. He'll be signing my Skip Bertman book (He wrote the foreword.) on Saturday, June 13, in his hometown. pic.twitter.com/V3vBcolQtY — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 5, 2026

Bertman won five national championships from 1991-2000. He was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2003. Bertman was also recognized by Baseball America as the second greatest college baseball coach of the 20th century, behind only USC’s Rod Dedeaux, who won 11 national titles from 1948-74.

The 2026 Skip Bertman National Coach of the Year Award will be presented on the second day of the 2026 College World Series on Saturday, June 13, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. Could one of Bertman’s most successful pupils, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, win the award?

Former LSU catcher and assistant coach Mike Bianco and Ole Miss 3 outs away from Omaha and a shot at 2nd national championship since 2022. Up 5-2 over Auburn going into top 9th.https://t.co/JdAwSRjlS0 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 6, 2026

Bianco, who was Bertman’s catcher at LSU in 1988 and ’89 and an assistant coach for three national titles in 1993, ’96 and ’97, saw his Ole Miss team picked to finish 10th in the SEC by the SEC coaches before the season. And he and the Rebels finished ninth in the league at 15-15, but Ole Miss advanced to the CWS on Saturday with 5-3 win over Auburn after a 6-4 win on Friday. It will be Bianco’s first trip back to Omaha after winning the 2022 national title.

A committee of respected baseball experts, coaches, former players, and Bertman family members works with the College Baseball Foundation to evaluate candidates and select the recipient.

Previous winners of the Skip Bertman National Coach of the Year Award:

2025 – Brad Neffendorf, LSU-Shreveport, NAIA.

2024 – Jeff Willis, LSU-Eunice, Division II.

2023 – Kevin Brooks, Angelo State, Division II.

2022 – Brian Hamm, Eastern Connecticut State, Division III.

2021 – Jeremy Sheetinger, Georgia Gwinnett College, NAIA.

2019 – Erik Bakich, Michigan.

2018 – Jeff Willis, LSU-Eunice.

2017 – Kevin O’Sullivan, Florida.

2016 – Tim Scannell, Trinity, Division III.

2015 – Paul Mainieri, LSU.

2014 – Tim Tadlock, Texas Tech.

2013 – Mike Dickson, Gloucester Community College, Division III.

For more information about the Skip Bertman National Coach of the Year Award, visit www.cbhalloffame.org.