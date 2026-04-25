Skip Bertman Gets Something Else Named After Him – This One Back Home In Miami

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The place where Hall of Fame LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman first made his mark has been renamed after the five-time national champion coach with the Tigers.

Bertman, 87, coached the Miami Beach High Hi-Tides at Flamingo Park in Miami Beach, Florida, from 1962-74, winning the state championship in 1970 and finishing second twice. He also graduated from Miami Beach High in 1956 and was a star catcher on the baseball team and a lineman on the football team.

The stadium was named after Bertman on Thursday.

“Skip Bertman’s legacy is woven into the very fabric of Miami Beach baseball, from his championship days at Beach High to his legendary career on the national stage,” Miami Beach mayor Steven Meiner said Thursday. “Naming this field in his honor ensures that future generations of local athletes will know the story of this talented man, who defined excellence and innovation in the sport.”

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The field at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium was named Skip Bertman Field in 2013. And the stretch of South Stadium Drive between Nicholson Drive and River Road, where the original Alex Box Stadium was before a new Alex Box was built at its present site just down Nicholson in 2009, was renamed Skip Bertman Drive after Bertman retired from coaching following the 2001 season.

The Skip Bertman statue in the front of Alex Box Stadium File photo

And in 2019, a Bertman statue was unveiled in front of the new Alex Box.

Bertman left Miami Beach High to become an assistant coach for the Miami Hurricanes under coach Ron Fraser and soon became associate head coach/pitching coach. Miami won the national championship in 1982 with Bertman directing the on-field shots. After the 1983 season, he left to become LSU’s baseball coach and immediately took the Tigers to their first College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1986 in just his third season.

LSU went on to win national championships under Bertman in 1991, ’93, ’96, ’97 and 2000 and reached Omaha 11 times in all under him – (1986, ’87, ’89, ’90, ’91, ’93, ’94, ’96, ’97, ’98 and 2000). He also won seven Southeastern Conference championships.

As LSU’s athletic director from 2001-08, Bertman hired baseball coach Paul Mainieri, who won the 2009 national championship and was national runner-up in 2017. He also hired football coach Les Miles, who won the 2007 national title and finished runner-up in the 2011 season. And Bertman hired golf coach Chuck Winstead, who went on to win the 2015 national championship, and he hired track coach Dennis Shaver, who won women’s national championships in 2008 and ’12.

“Coach Bertman is a fantastic role model for our children to see what can be accomplished in sports and in life,” Miami Beach vice-mayor Laura Dominguez said.

Dominguez sponsored the measure to name the field after Bertman, who was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006. He was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.