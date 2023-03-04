Skenes’ 13 strikeouts and Crews’ 3-run home run lead No. 1 LSU past Butler, 12-2

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes struck out 13 of the 19 batters he faced on Friday night, allowing no runs, no walks and one hit as the No. 1 Tigers overpowered Butler, 12-2, at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Skenes (3-0) had 80 pitches in 6.0 innings of work, 61 for strikes and he consistently surpassed the 100 mph mark.

Skenes was dominant.

Dylan Crews hit a three-run home run with no outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and LSU (8-1) added three more runs in the inning to take a 7-0 lead.

LSU added two runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh, going up 12-0 before Butler got to Tigers’ freshman reliever Aidan Moffet with two outs in the top of the eighth when Moffet walked shortstop Jake Defries with the bases loaded to score Ian Choi from third.

LSU freshman Gavin Guidry relieved Moffet, making his first-ever pitching appearance in college, and promptly struck out left fielder Joey Urban to end the inning.

Guidry struck out the side in the ninth inning, striking out center fielder Kyle Van Liere swinging but the pitch got away and was ruled a wild pitch. Cade Vota then hit an RBI double to score Van Liere.

(MORE TO COME)