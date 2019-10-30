Sign up now for an LSU baseball/softball public watch party Saturday night in Tiger Stadium

LSU fans will have an opportunity to watch two Tiger sporting events from the field in Tiger Stadium on Saturday when the athletic department hosts a “Watch Party” presented by Our Lady of the Lake in Death Valley.

This free event will be limited to the first 1,500 fans who sign up. To RSVP, visit LSUSports.net/watchparty by April 29.

LSU hosts two televised sporting events on campus that night and those at the watch party will be able to see all of the action on the big screens in Tiger Stadium.

The following events will be shown on the big screens in Tiger Stadium:

6 p.m. LSU softball vs. Arkansas

6:30 p.m. LSU baseball vs. Arkansas

Gates to Tiger Stadium open at 5 p.m. and fans will enter through the TV/Media Gate which is located on the west side of Tiger Stadium near the Lawton Room. Fans are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks (glass of any kind is prohibited). Ice chests, containers or any other items to carry food and drinks will be allowed.

All seating for the watch party will be on the playing surface in Tiger Stadium. There will be no access to any seats in the bowl of the stadium. Fans should plan on bringing their own blankets, mats, or chairs to the event. Fans will be seated in pods which will be drawn on the field to observe social distancing and COVID-19 protocols. In addition, the wearing of masks will be required except when actively eating or drinking for entry.

Other highlights of the night include a t-shirt giveaway to the first 300 fans through the gates, an appearance by Hall of Fame gymnastics coach D-D Breaux at 5:40 PM followed by Mike the Tiger.

Parking for the event will be complimentary in Lots 101, 104, 105, and 404. The event will conclude following the final event of the night, which will be at approximately 10 p.m.