Sign on the dotted line: Thumbnail sketches on all of LSU’s Class of 2024

Here are thumbnail sketches of the members of LSU’s 2024 early signing class. The list will be updated throughout the day:

Xavier Atkins, LB, 6-0, 194 Houston-Summer Creek

Former standout at Jonesboro Hodge that moved to the Houston area earlier this year … Rated a four-star prospect, nation’s No. 26 linebacker and No. 49 player in Texas … Ranked as high as the nation’s No. 10 linebacker by Rivals … Finalists for the 2024 Mr. Texas Football … Helped team to a 14-2 record and a berth in the UIL Texas Class 6A Division II Championship Game as a senior …. Racked up 102 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles … Played first three years of high school football at Jonesboro-Hodge High School in north Louisiana … As a sophomore, had 218 tackles, 28.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks in 13 games.

Kylan Billiot, WR, 6-3, 186, Houma-Terrebonne

Three-sport (football, basketball, track and field) standout in high school which produced LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith. … A four-sport prospect 247 and Rivals … No. 8 ranked player on Tiger Rag’s Dirty Dozen. … Is the nation’s No. 43 wide receiver and No. 7 in state by On3. … Rated as high as No. 4 in Louisiana by 247. … Selected to play in the All-American Bowl. … Was an honorable mention Class 5A all-state pick in basketball in 2022-23 after averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 steals a game. … In track, has a PR of 10.27 in 100 and 20.39 in 200.

Ahmad Breaux, DE, 6-3, 250, Ruston-Ruston

A three-star prospect by On3, 247, ESPN and Rivals. … Helped Ruston to back-to-back appearances in the Division I state non-selection championship game, defeating Zachary 31-17 in 2023 for the school’s first title since 1990. … No. 9 ranked player on Tiger Rag’s Dirty Dozen. … Listed as the nation’s No. 61 ranked defensive lineman and No. 20 overall in Louisiana in the composite rankings … As a junior, recorded 662 tackles, including 6 sacks, 2 pass breakups and a pair of fumble recoveries … A first-team Class 5A All-State choice in 2022.

Aeron Burrell, PK, 6-2, 181, Bossier City-Parkway

The state’s top-rated placekicker and No. 1 overall nationally by 247 … He can also punt. … Composite 3-star prospect … First-team Class 5A All-State in ‘22 … Three-time first-team All-District selection … As a junior, had 51 touchbacks and converted 12-of-14 field goals … In ‘23, kicked a 55-yard field goal setting the Bossier Parish record … The 55-yard field goal broke his previous record of 53 set during his junior season.

Ethan Calloway, OT, 6-7 325, Mooresville, N.C.-Lake Norman

Four-star prospect ranked as the No. 12 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 4 overall player in North Carolina by On3 … Regarded as the No. 20 offensive tackle and No. 9 recruit in North Carolina per On3’s composite ranking … Played two years of varsity football and helped team to a pair of playoff appearances. … Helped Lake Norman’s offense average 363.9 total yards with 261.2 of those on the ground and 6.0 yards per carry in ’22. … Team finished 9-2 in ’23 and was a first team all-state selection … Played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Bernard Causey, CB, 6-0, 157, New Orleans-John F. Kennedy

First player from his school to sign with LSU in football. … A three-star prospect by all recruiting services and is rated the nation’s No. 56 cornerback and No. 15 player in Louisiana. … A multi-sport athlete who also runs track. … Ran a 11.63 100-meters as a junior… Was also a member of JFK’s 4×100, 4×200, and 4×400 relay teams … In 2022, as a junior, helped Kennedy to a 10-2 record and a Louisiana Division II select state quarterfinals … First team All-District 9-3A in ‘23 and first-team LHSCA 5A All-State team … Went 10-2 as a senior and reached the semifinals of this past season. … Was a one time Ole Miss commitment.

Caden Durham, RB, 5-9, 195, Duncanville, Texas-Duncanville

Two-sport standout is the lone running back in LSU’s class. … Four-star prospect that led Duncanville to its second straight Class 6A state championship. … He earned MVP in the final game with 22 carries for 243 yards and three touchdowns … Also produced playoff games with 220 and 323 yards. … Is the nation’s sixth-ranked running back and No. 15 player in Texas per 247. … Is the nation’s No. 8 running back and No. 111 overall by On3. … Is also a sprinter on the track team and is expected to run collegiately at LSU.

Kolaj Cobbins, LB, 6-3, 215, St. Rose-Destrehan

A four-star prospect by 247, ESPN and Rivals. … Ranked as the 13th linebacker in the country and seventh in Louisiana by ESPN … Selected to participate in the 2024 All-American Bowl … Voted team captain by his teammates as a senior … No. 5 ranked player on Tiger Rag’s Dirty Dozen. … In a state playoff win over Terrebonne in ‘23, had 14 tackles, 3 for losses, and returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown. … As a junior, had 60 tackles, 12 sacks and forced 8 fumbles, leading Destrehan to a 17-10 win over Ruston for the Division I state non-select championship … Led team to an 11-1 overall mark and to the quarterfinals of the Division I non-select playoffs … Class 5A first-team All-State selection in ‘22.

Joseph Cryer, OL, 6-3, 294, Natchitoches-Natchitoches Central

A three-star prospect that’s ranked No. 28 overall in Louisiana and No. 68 nationally among all interior offensive lineman per On3 … Ranked as high as No. 42 nationally by ESPN and as the No. 18 prospect in Louisiana … Former teammates with fellow 2024 signee Tylen Singleton at Many High School … Won the Louisiana Division III non-select state title in ‘22 with Many… Finished high school at Natchitoches Central, helping the Chiefs rush for 5.4 yards per carry and contributed to the pass offense’s average of 213.5 yards per game… Played a key role in the Chiefs finishing with an average of 341.8 yards of total offense.

Weston Davis, OT, 6-6, 282, Beaumont, Texas-Beaumont United

Considered one of the nation’s top offensive line prospects … A 5-star recruit according to On3 and a 4-star prospect per ESPN, Rivals and 247. … On3 ranks him the nation’s No. 64 overall player and the No 3 offensive tackle and No. 5 in Texas. … A two-sport (football, basketball) standout in high school … Didn’t start playing football until his sophomore year. … Was a first-team selection of the Beaumont Enterprise’s Super Gold team in ’22. … One time commitment to Texas A&M

Wallace Foster IV, CB, 5-10, 168, New Orleans-Warren Easton

A three-star prospect that’s the No. 71 ranked player at his position and No. 23 in Louisiana by On3. … Earned First-team 4A All-State honors ‘21 … Missed his junior season due to an injury … Returned to full strength as a senior in 2023 and didn’t miss a game.

Trey’Dez Green, TE, 6-7, 226, Jackson-Zachary

Four-star prospect that’s regarded as the nation’s top tight end on On3’s composite rankings. … Listed as the No. 35 overall player nationally … No. 2 ranked player on Tiger Rag’s Dirty Dozen. … Two-sport standout who also excels in basketball … As a junior in 2022, had 45 receptions for 864 yards and 11 TDs at Class 2A East Feliciana … Had 350 receiving yards as a sophomore … On the basketball court, averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds as a junior in 2022 … Earned first-team All-State honors in ‘22 at East Feliciana … In ’23, after transferring to Class 5A Zachary, had 53 receptions for 960 yards and 12 touchdowns … Helped Broncos to the state title game in Division I non-select against Ruston and was voted his team’s Most Outstanding Player with eight catches for 97 yards and a TD.

Colin Hurley, QB, 6-1, 217, Jacksonville, Fla.-Trinity Christian Academy

Reclassed to the Class of 2024, signed with the Tigers and will enroll in January at the age of 16 years old. … Debuted as a varsity quarterback in eighth grade and earned a four-star rating and is considered one of the 20 quarterbacks in the nation … Rated as high as the No. 14 quarterback by ESPN … Led team to state title as a freshman in ’21 with 2,146 passing yards and 24 TDs and was named Florida’s Class 2A Player of the Year. … Was selected to the 2023 Super 11 by the Florida Times-Union and wound with more than 5,000 passing yards during career. … He was 122 of 207 as a senior for 1,707 yards and 22 TDs in ’23. … Played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

CJ Jackson, LB, 6-4, 214, Atlanta, Ga.-Tucker

A four-star prospect per On3, ESPN and Rivals and is considered one of the nation’s top pass rushers. … The No. 21 edge rusher nationally and ranked No. 26 in his home state. … Had 11 sacks in 2022. … One time commitment to Georgia Tech

De’Myrion Johnson, DT, 6-1, 291, New Iberia-Westgate

Three-star prospect by On3 composite. … The No. 6 prospect in Louisiana and No. 211 nationally by ESPN … Ranked as high as No. 13 at his position nationally by ESPN … Helped Westgate to its first Class 4A state title in 2021… Helped his team clinch a playoff berth in ’23 and advanced to the Division I state non-select regionals against Ruston. … Throws the shot put for the track and field team.

Davhon Keys, LB, 6-0, 219, Aledo, Texas-Aledo

Born in Louisiana before moving to Texas when he was younger. … Consensus four-star linebacker, rated the No. 33 linebacker nationally and No. 60 prospect in Texas … ESPN’s No. 12 linebacker and No. 18 by Rivals. … Was a part of three state championships that was capped by the Texas Division I state title in ’23. … He had 12 tackles, 2 TFLs and a sack in a 51-8 state final victory … Produced 398 tackles 40 TFLs, 19 QB hurries and eight sacks during his career. … Also had nine interceptions with four being returned for touchdowns, to go with six fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, two blocked field goals and a blocked punt. … Was responsible for 35 total TDs in career.

Khayree Lee Jr., OL, 6-6, 300, Harvey-John Ehret

Three-star prospect, rated the No. 47 interior offensive lineman by On3 composite. … Rated as high as No. 26 nationally at his position by 247Sports … Helped his team to a playoff berth in ‘23 after it posted a 7-4 regular season record and a 3-1 record in District 8-5A.

DaShawn McBryde, S, 6-3, 192, Denham Springs-Denham Springs

Grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah before moving to Louisiana when he was younger … Four-star prospect and nation’s No. 4 safety per On3. … No. 7 ranked player on Tiger Rag’s Dirty Dozen. … Helped Denham Springs to a 10-3 record and the quarterfinals of the 2022 Division I non-select division … Two-time first-team 5A All-State selection in 2022 … Earned All-Livingston Parish honors and named All-District 5-5A choice…Finished his senior season with 51 tackles, 9 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, and scored 3 defensive TDs … A multi-sport athlete who also competes in track and field… As a junior in 2022, set the school-record with 10 interceptions.

Gabriel Reliford, DL, 6-3, 262, Shreveport-Evangel Christian

Considered one of the best in the state, earning four-star status on On3’s composite rankings. … Ranked as high as No. 7 nationally and No. 4 overall in Louisiana according to On3. … Registered 251 tackles and 15 sacks during his junior and senior years – 129 tackles, 27 TFLs and 6 sacks in 2022; 122 tackles, 9 sacks, 21 QB hurries and fumble recovery in ’23 … Has season-high 17 tackles against Shaw in the Division II select state quarterfinals. … One time commitment to Texas A&M.

Joel Rogers, S, 6-0, 184, St. Francisville-West Feliciana

A four-star prospect by all major recruiting services at defensive back. … Led West Feliciana to the Division II non-select state semifinals in ’22 at quarterback, compiling 1,610 total yards and 22 TDs. … No. 10 ranked player on Tiger Rag’s Dirty Dozen. … Four-sport standout, including a 22.42 time in the 200 and 22-7 effort in the long jump.

Tylen Singleton, LB, 6-1, 208, Many-Many

Four-year starter for Many, leading the Tigers to state titles in 2020 and 2022 along with a runner-up finish in 2021 … Team reached the quarterfinals in ‘23 … Four-star prospect … The No. 134 overall player nationally, No. 10 linebacker and the No. 5 player in Louisiana … No. 4 ranked player on Tiger Rag’s Dirty Dozen … Earned MVP honors of the 2020 2A state championship game as a freshman … First-team 2A All-State at safety in ’22. … First-team 2A All-State as a sophomore in ‘21 … Had 75 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and a sack in ‘21 … Followed that with 78 tackles and a pair of sacks in 2022 … Named to the Butkus Award Pre-Season Watch List prior to ‘23 season.

Michael Turner, WR, 6-1, 142, Hahnville-John Curtis

A four-star prospect by On3 composite … The No. 49 ranked wide receiver nationally and No. 11 by the state. … 247 ranks him as the No. 11 wide receiver and No. 7 in Louisiana … Was a two-way starter for state power John Curtis which went 12-2 and won the Division I select state title in ’22. … Caught 25 passes for 519 yards and 6 TDs; registered 29 tackles, one interception and returned a fumble 71-yard TD in ’22. … Was named first team all-district at defensive back that season. … Had a best time of 10.5 in the 100 last spring.

Shone Washington, 6-4, 304, Terrytown-East Mississippi Community College

Signed with Georgia after committing to LSU out of high school where he spent one season before transferring to junior college power East Mississippi … Had 31 tackles, 3 ½ TFLs with 1 ½ sacks for a defense that allowed 19 points and 318.2 yards per game in ’23. … Ranked as the No. 43 overall player in junior college and No. 8 among defensive tackles per On3. … Played at Warren Easton in New Orleans which reached the Class 4A state championship game in ’21. … Appeared in one game at Georgia with a tackle.

Jelani Watkins, WR, 5-10, 158, Houston-Atascocita

Four-star prospect on On3’s composition and ranked No. 207 nationally, No. 35 at his position and No. 37 in Texas … Played final season at Atascocita after transferring from Klein High. … Has elite speed. … Ranked as high as No. 5 nationally by ESPN and No. 98 overall. … Also participates in track and is a two-time Texas UIL 6A 200-meter state champion. … Claimed the 200-meter title in 2023 (20.54). … Born in Louisiana before moving to Texas when he was younger. … Plans to run track at LSU.

Ory Williams, OT, 6-8, 297, San Marcos, Texas-San Marcos

A three-star prospect by On3 which lists him as the nation’s No. 28 player at his position … Ranked as high as No. 217 overall, No. 21 at offensive tackle and No. 35 in Texas per ESPN … Was part of an offensive line that led San Marcos to 220 yards rushing per game. … Was born in Louisiana before moving to Texas … Has played only two years of varsity football.

PJ Woodland, CB, 5-11, 155, Hattiesburg, Miss.-Oak Grove

Rated as a 4-star cornerback by Rivals … Ranked as high as No. 28 nationally at his position and No. 9 overall in his home state by Rivals … Two-sport athlete who also plays basketball … Played on both sides of the ball and at multiple positions in the secondary … Had over 1,300 receiving yards in 2023 on his way to being named the Mississippi 7A Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 … Played in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game … As a junior in ‘22, tallied 38 tackles and intercepted 7 passes … Recorded 52 tackles, 5 interceptions, returning 2 for touchdowns in 2023 … Named to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger Large School All-State team in 2023 … Led Oak Grove to the Mississippi 7A state title as a senior. … One time Mississippi State commitment.