Sierra Daniel’s Three-Run Homer Lifts No. 21 LSU Softball Past No. 12 Arizona, 4-1

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 21 LSU softball team picked up a 4-1 win over No. 12 Arizona on Friday night at Tiger Park.

With the victory, LSU improved to 26-13, while Arizona fell to 29-9.

Sophomore pitcher Jayden Heavener (10-6) delivered a phenomenal complete-game performance to earn the win in the circle. She allowed just one unearned run on five hits over seven innings, striking out three and walking two.

LSU added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when redshirt sophomore Char Lorenz singled through the right side to bring sophomore Tori Edwards home from second to make it 4-1.

The Tigers had a chance to extend their lead in the bottom of the fourth when junior infielder Ally Hutchins doubled to left field, putting runners on second and third with one out. However, senior infielder Avery Hodge flied out to center, and the rally ended when Lorenz was thrown out at the plate.

LSU struck in the bottom of the third, putting its first two runners on with an infield single by Hodge and a walk by senior outfielder Jalia Lassiter. In the next at-bat, junior second baseman Sierra Daniel crushed a three-run homer off the scoreboard in right field to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

LSU ran into trouble in the top of the third inning. Arizona opened the frame with two infield singles, putting runners on first and second with no outs. The Tigers recorded the first out on a ground ball to second in the next at-bat, and Heavener followed by inducing two flyouts to escape the jam and keep it a 1-0 game.

Despite drawing two walks in the bottom of the first inning, the rally stalled when sophomore first baseman Tori Edwards struck out, leaving a runner in scoring position.

Arizona struck first after Heavener fielded a ground ball but missed Edwards at first base, allowing Sereniti Trice to reach second. An errant throw from Franklin to second let Trice advance to third and then race home, completing a little league home run to give Arizona a 1-0 lead.

Up Next

Game two of the three-game series will start at 5 p.m.