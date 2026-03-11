TODD HORNE | Should LSU Fire Matt McMahon? The Real Decision Is Financial

By TODD HORNE, EXECUTIVE EDITOR

LSU’s season ended Wednesday in the SEC Tournament.

Within minutes, the same question began circulating across social media, message boards and talk radio.

What should LSU do about Matt McMahon?

As LSU senior Max McKinnon said afterward, “Everyone wants to say something on Twitter. Everyone’s got an opinion.”

He’s right.

Everyone does.

For many fans, the answer seems obvious.

LSU finished dead last in the SEC. Over four seasons under McMahon, the Tigers have won just 17 conference games, compiling a 17–55 record in league play.

That’s not acceptable to LSU fans. It’s not acceptable to competitors.

You play the game to win.

And LSU basketball keeps losing.

But focusing only on the coach ignores the larger reality shaping LSU basketball today. As much as that fact may irritate fans, it is still the truth.

The roster economics

This season — the one that ended Wednesday — LSU invested roughly $8 million into its basketball roster.

That sounds like a lot of money.

And it is.

But inside the Southeastern Conference, it still ranked in the bottom third of the league.

The year before, LSU’s roster funding was closer to $1.5 million.

So LSU dramatically increased its investment.

The rest of the SEC increased theirs too.

Which meant LSU was still trying to compete in one of the most expensive conferences in college basketball with a roster budget that trailed much of the field.

In today’s SEC, the arms race isn’t just recruiting.

It’s payroll.

The market benchmark

There’s another number circulating around college basketball that illustrates the scale of the challenge.

Former LSU coach Will Wade has reportedly said that competing at the top of the SEC or the ACC now requires roughly $15 million per year in roster funding.

Whether that number is exactly right is almost beside the point.

What matters is what it represents.

Programs across the country are now openly discussing roster budgets the way professional teams discuss payroll.

The real scoreboard in modern college basketball is the roster budget.

Injuries matter too

LSU also suffered a major blow this season when its two best players — Dedan Thomas Jr. and Jalen Reed — were sidelined for much of the year.

That reality wasn’t lost on the players.

“We lost our two best players at the start of the year,” McKinnon said after the game.

That’s another form of dead money in sports.

You invest heavily in talent, only to lose that talent to circumstances you can’t control.

Even in professional sports, losing two cornerstone players can derail an entire season.

The structural change LSU already made

LSU also recognized something else after this roster was assembled.

Building a roster in the NIL era is now its own full-time job.

That’s why the program added former LSU star and longtime NBA front-office veteran Ronald Dupree as the program’s General Manager and full-time roster architect.

But there’s an important detail that often gets lost in the conversation.

Dupree arrived after this season’s roster had already been built and paid for.

Which means the team LSU just watched struggle through the SEC was not constructed under that new system.

Dupree’s first full roster build will come in the next cycle.

In other words, the structural change LSU made to modernize its basketball program hasn’t actually taken the floor yet.

The part fans rarely see

Money inside an athletic department doesn’t magically appear.

Every dollar committed to one decision is a dollar that cannot be spent somewhere else.

If LSU spends tens of millions replacing a coach, those funds can’t be used for roster funding, facilities, staff salaries or other investments in the program.

Those dollars become what financial people call dead money — obligations that remain on the books but produce no competitive benefit.

Fans understandably focus on results. They see losses and want change.

But universities still have to operate within financial realities.

College sports may feel emotional to fans.

The institutions running them still have to manage real budgets.

The real decision LSU faces

None of this excuses the results.

LSU finished last in the SEC. McMahon’s LSU career conference record stands at 17–55.

That reality cannot be ignored.

After the loss Wednesday, McMahon acknowledged the disappointment himself.

“I’m disappointed in the results,” he said, adding that ultimately “that’s my responsibility.”

But the economics of modern college basketball mean coaching decisions now sit inside a much larger financial structure.

If LSU believes McMahon can build a winning program, the logical step is funding the roster needed to compete in today’s SEC.

If LSU believes the program needs a different direction, replacing the coach becomes part of a much larger financial decision.

After the season-ending loss, McMahon also acknowledged that the future now rests with LSU leadership.

“I’ll certainly respect whatever decisions they make moving forward,” he said.

The ecosystem question

At some point LSU must also confront a broader question.

If competing at the top of the SEC now requires roster budgets approaching $15 million a year, then the issue facing LSU basketball may extend beyond the head coach.

It may ultimately come down to whether the LSU ecosystem — its boosters, donors, sponsors and NIL infrastructure — is willing to fund the level of roster investment required to compete at the top of the league.

Because in modern college basketball, talent follows money.

The bottom line

LSU fans want the same thing they’ve always wanted.

To win.

But modern college basketball has changed the equation.

Winning isn’t just about hiring the right coach anymore.

It’s about funding the right roster.

And that’s the real decision LSU basketball now faces.

LSU can fire another coach — or it can decide whether it’s willing to pay for winning.

