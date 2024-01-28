Sharpening iron: LSU picks up commitment for its top-ranked class from state’s No. 2 prospect, cornerback Jaboree Antoine

LSU’s top-rated Class of 2025 recruiting class got a little stronger on Saturday.

The Tigers added a commitment Saturday from four-star cornerback Jaboree Antoine of New Iberia’s Westgate High School, the nation’s No. 3 rated player at his position.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Antoine pledged to LSU during the weekend’s junior day recruiting weekend.

“LSU was great, as soon as I stepped foot in the facility I felt that family vibe and that’s exactly what it felt like talking with the coaches and getting to know everyone,” Antoine told On3. “LSU preached and was big on elite and leadership. That’s their standard which I feel is perfect. (They) Just hired great coaching staff and will get the chance to be developed by one of the best Corey Raymond who has ties from where I’m from and knows what it takes to overcome the challenges that’s thrown at you.

“I’m just blessed to be in a position where I can play for my home state and bring back the LSU I know,” Antoine said. “I am a great player but most importantly I’m going to work hard for any and everything I want. Since I was young, I worked for everything I wanted, my work ethic never been a question and I believe what Coach Kelly is building will be special and I’m blessed to be part of it.”

Antoine, the nation’s No. 19 overall player by On3, selected LSU over Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Washington. The Tigers now have pledges from four of the state’s top 10 prospects in the Class of ’25.

Antoine’s the ninth member of the Tigers recruiting class – ranked No. 1 by On3 Sports and No. 2 by 247 Sports – and gives them a sixth pledge from an in-state prospect and second cornerback, joining Jaylen Bell of Grayson, Georgia.

“I wanted to stay home and bring ‘DBU’ back,” said Antoine, the state’s No. 2 prospect behind St. Martin’s Episcopal running back Harlem Berry, also an LSU commitment.

Antoine was recruited by newly hired cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, who helped LSU further add to its persona as ‘DBU’ during his former tenure when he developed seven first round NFL draft choices.

Raymond’s also a native of New Iberia and when he was at the University of Florida, made Antoine a primary target.

To understand the value of Antoine, all you have to do is point toward Westgate’s ’23 season. The Tigers opened 4-0 when Antoine suffered a broken collarbone that required surgery. He returned to the Tigers’ lineup for a Division I state non-select state regional playoff at eventual state champion Ruston.

Ruston led 20-3 at halftime and Antoine, who had only played defense to that point, was moved to quarterback and helped Westgate (7-5) rally in the second half before falling, 20-18. It was the Bearcats’ closest playoff victory all the way to their first state title since 1990.

Antoine enjoyed a terrific sophomore season when Westgate (8-5) advanced to the Division I state semifinals against state champion Destrehan. He piled up 1,953 all-purpose yards on offense, completing 105 of 186 passes for 1,650 yards and 12 TDs and added 32 tackles, five interceptions and broke up 11 passes on defense.

“Jaboree is one of the most intellectually gifted players I’ve ever coached,” Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said of Jaboree Antoine (no relation). “He sees things before they happen and has a natural gift to make everyone around him better. LSU got better today.”