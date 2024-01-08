SHARON LEWIS FILES PETITION TO REMOVE JUDGE BEAU HIGGINBOTHAM FROM LAWSUIT FOR RACIAL BIAS AND FAILURE TO FOLLOW THE LAW

LEWIS AND HER ATTORNEY FACE AN UNPRECEDENTED HALF MILLION DOLLARS IN SANCTIONS

Sharon Lewis filed a petition on Sunday, January 7, 2024, requesting Judge Beau Higginbotham remove himself from her state lawsuit against Louisiana State University, LSU for disregarding two federal court rulings and federal trial testimony that proved former LSU Coach Les Miles sexually harassed and bribed a student for silence and then had Miles’ lawyer and the Taylor Porter firm conceal the documents for eight years.

The motion comes on the heels of Higginbotham’s recent ruling of $199,000 in sanctions against Lewis and her lawyer for filing claims of RICO, the Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt Organizations Act.

“Ms Lewis and I have been sanctioned almost $200k for proving Les Miles was a sexual predator who broke the law to cover up his sexual misconduct,” said Attorney English. “Higginbotham should not only be recused from this case but be removed from the bench for his conduct in this case.”

Higginbotham’s latest ruling brings the total amount of sanctions against Lewis and attorney English to an unprecedented $529,000. Ms. Lewis and Mr. English were sanctioned $337,000 by Judge Tim Kelley, whom Higginbotham replaced after he retired in 2022.

Miles and his attorney filed sanctions against Ms. Lewis and Attorney English following Kelly’s retirement.